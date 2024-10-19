Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Terran Orbital Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aerospace–Today, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”) announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) and Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), recommend that Terran Orbital Stockholders vote “FOR” the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of August 15, 2024, by and among Terran Orbital, a Delaware corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed Martin”), a Maryland corporation, and Tholian Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Lockheed Martin (the “Merger Agreement Proposal” and such transaction, the “Merger”).





Glass Lewis considered the following key factors in making its recommendation:

that the Company underwent a comprehensive strategic review process, including during the go-shop period, and the proposed Merger represents the only viable option to investors “[T]he Company has conducted a thorough strategic review process and appears to have exhausted all possible options, including potential financing opportunities.” – Glass Lewis

that if the Merger is not approved, the Company will not have sufficient liquidity to continue operating and service its existing debt, and will be forced to seek bankruptcy protection or other insolvency proceedings, which would likely result in existing equity holders receiving no return on their investment “[I]f the transaction is not approved, the Company will be left with insufficient liquidity…and will be forced to seek insolvency proceedings, which scenario is likely to provide existing shareholders with no value for their holdings” – Glass Lewis



The Board unanimously recommends that Terran Orbital stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals to be considered at the special meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually via live audio webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EVERY VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT If you have additional questions about the merger, need assistance in submitting your proxy or voting your shares of Company common stock, or need additional copies of this proxy statement or the enclosed proxy card, please contact Sodali, our proxy solicitor, by calling toll free at (800) 662-5200.

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

