Leading Global Growth Partner and Marketplace Expert SuperOrdinary Nears Unicorn Status with $58M Series B Raise

The funding will ensure long term profitability and bolster results for brand partners across international sales channels, Amazon and social commerce platforms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SuperOrdinary, the fast-growing global brand accelerator and expert in establishing and scaling brands in international and domestic channels, today announces the completion of a $58M Series B fundraise, bringing the company’s valuation to over $800M. Investors in the Series B included Manzanita, Puig, Demira Gate, Upper90, and Julian Reis.





The proceeds will be used to deepen SuperOrdinary’s capabilities and ensure continued sustainable growth and expansion. The company plans to invest further in global live streaming capabilities, Amazon account management and brand protection services, and its creator monetization platform. These investments will continue to bolster the company’s ability to connect brands, consumers and creators around the world.

“We are thrilled to announce the closing of our Series B round and share our latest valuation, which brings us close to one of our day-one goals of becoming a unicorn company,” said SuperOrdinary Founder & CEO Julian Reis. “Despite the current market challenges in the U.S. and China, we have continued to prove our value to brands across the globe, helping them scale via international expansion, creator partnerships, and Amazon growth, and we are excited to continue accelerating brands across a multitude of channels as a result of this new funding.”

The Series B investment comes at a period of strong 30% annual revenue growth for SuperOrdinary, driven by significant expansion in the US, continued investment in marketing and branding capabilities in Asia, and the growth of SuperOrdinary’s engineering team which has tripled in size throughout the last year. Additionally, SuperOrdinary is rapidly growing its creator economy business, which has grown 12x since last year following the acquisition of creator monetization startup Fanfix. Next year, SuperOrdinary expects to grow by more than 40% and reach $350M in revenue, bringing the company to profitability.

SuperOrdinary launched in 2018 as a one-stop global growth partner facilitating international expansion for best-in-class personal care brands. Since then, the company has expanded its services to be inclusive of Amazon management and brand & creator partnerships.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary is the leading global growth partner and marketplace expert connecting brands, creators, and consumers everywhere. SuperOrdinary is the go-to partner for facilitating sustainable global expansion for today’s most exciting consumer brands including Farmacy, OLAPLEX, Sabon, NuFace, Biossance and many more. Under founder and CEO Julian Reis’ leadership, SuperOrdinary’s worldwide team of e-commerce and marketplace experts help brands establish influence, scale global sales channels, and connect with creators and consumers throughout the world. Employing a nimble approach and unmatched expertise of navigating industry regulations and consumer trends, SuperOrdinary has perfected a go-to-market toolkit, sales engine, and marketing prowess with a propensity to build consumer brands according to its clients’ vision. In 2022, SuperOrdinary announced their acquisition of FanFix which will streamline relationships between content creators and brands globally. SuperOrdinary is laying the foundation to become the most powerful accelerators for consumer brands, with unmatched brand building services and expertise to navigate international expansion, omnichannel distribution, content monetization amongst the creator economy and more.

