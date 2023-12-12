Leading Global Commerce Companies CommerceHub, ChannelAdvisor and Dsco Become Rithum

Rithum acquires AI startup, Cadeera, to accelerate investments in AI-powered search and discovery

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceHub, one of the world’s leading commerce companies, today announced its new name Rithum™. The company’s next chapter is the culmination of several commerce companies like ChannelAdvisor, Dsco, and Cadeera coming together to power seamless shopping journeys for the world’s largest brands and retailers.





“We’re thrilled to introduce Rithum, which now represents the company we’ve built over the last 20 years – one that has brought industry-leading businesses together to create unmatched value for our customers. Our mission is to build profitable and lasting commerce businesses for the world’s greatest brands, retailers, and suppliers. It’s truly how we operate everyday,” said Bryan Dove, CEO of Rithum. “This next chapter will be our best yet. I’m incredibly proud of the momentum and innovation we’ve seen in our business, and we are committed to fueling our customers’ growth well into the future.”

Rithum’s network—spanning more than 40,000 brands, retailers and suppliers—supports the entire e-commerce lifecycle. This includes managing product listings, marketing, sales and delivery, which enables businesses to rapidly expand category and product assortment, manage inventory with fluctuating consumer demand, establish dropship or marketplace distribution, and integrate digital marketing with listing optimization—all while testing performance to help maximize ROI and investment.

Today, Rithum processes $50 billion in annual gross merchandise value (GMV). Additionally, due to the platform’s reach across 420+ marketplaces and retail sites, Rithum manages over $500 million in digital marketing and retail media ad spend.

“Leaders from brands and retailers need a partner that is thinking holistically across different partnership models in the connected commerce ecosystem,” said Heather Hershey, Research Director, Worldwide Digital Commerce CIS, IDC. “Rithum aims to fill this gap in the industry and serve as a one-stop shop powering the entire e-commerce shopping journey.”

Rithum strengthens AI capabilities with acquisition of Cadeera

Rithum utilizes AI to better optimize delivery operations, costs, and platforms for its customers. With the acquisition of Cadeera, Rithum gains a multi-modal AI platform that combines the latest advances in computer vision, language processing, and machine learning to power applications including product onboarding, search, and discovery. It bolsters Rithum’s ability to power positive business outcomes for its customers, including reduced costs and operational efficiency to enable better consumer experiences.

“We’re excited to welcome the Cadeera team to Rithum. With this new platform, AI will accelerate Rithum’s disruption of commerce by automating a number of processes across the e-commerce lifecycle – enabling retailers and brands to meaningfully reduce operating expenses and increase speed-to-site for new products,” said Aarthi Ramamurthy, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Rithum. “This is just the beginning for us. We will continue to invest in this area significantly to infuse AI across our entire platform, equipping brands and retailers with the tools they need to grow their businesses.”

