Leading Game Developer Jam City Launches #LevelUpTheVote Campaign to Ignite Voter Participation; Selected as Official Vote Center at its Los Angeles County HQ

The company activates its multimillion national player base to encourage voter registration and voting across some of its biggest games

Early voting at Jam City HQ begins Nov 2nd and runs for 4 days through Election Day on Nov 5th

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Video game developer Jam City announced today that its corporate headquarters will once again be transformed into a Vote Center for Los Angeles County, providing a welcoming community lounge for voters to participate in the democratic process. Located in Culver City, CA with easy access to public transportation, parking and hundreds of nearby essential businesses, Jam City is an ideal location serving the local business community, including hospitals and medical facilities, government service providers, retailers, and others. We invite all to join us in person to vote or drop off ballots starting Saturday, November 2 for early voting through Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.









In addition to being named an official Vote Center, Jam City launched a get-out-to-vote in-game campaign called #LevelUpTheVote, where it will rally its gaming community to drive voter registration and participation in the November election. In-game messages and themed player rewards encouraging voting will appear in Jam City’s popular mobile gaming titles Cookie Jam and Panda Pop, reaching millions of players. Jam City aims to help drive election participation with a convenient and fun voting location and experience including snacks, customized beverages, and giveaways.

“Nationally, less than 50% of 18 to 24-year-olds are registered to vote for the upcoming election, which is astonishingly low. Studies show that GenZ’ers consume casual games and social gaming content more than any other form of entertainment, so it’s important to reach this audience where they spend their time,” said Josh Yguado, CEO of Jam City. “We want to do our part to help ignite civic engagement in younger voters by motivating our large community of players to both register and vote in this upcoming election.”

Voters in Los Angeles County can vote at any official Vote Center and are encouraged to vote at Jam City’s Culver City headquarters, at 3562 Eastham Dr, Culver City, CA 90232. Voters can also drop off Vote by Mail ballots at this location. Voting hours are:

Early Voting Period November 2-4, 2024; 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Election Day November 5, 2024; 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Members of the media interested in election coverage are encouraged and invited to join us at Jam City’s headquarters.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. The company is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing games, generating over $4 billion in aggregate lifetime bookings and nearly 1.5 billion downloads for hundreds of millions of players around the world. In addition to conceiving and developing the hugely popular Cookie Jam and Panda Pop franchises, the company is a partner for some of the biggest global IP holders, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands from NBCUniversal, Disney, and Warner Bros. Games. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has generated over $500 million in bookings and 135 million installs since launch, Cookie Jam has generated over $1 billion in aggregate lifetime bookings, and Jurassic World Alive continues to be one of the top-grossing geo-location-based, AR mobile games in the market. Jam City has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and, internationally, in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Montreal, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

