Leading Financial Services Company to Deploy Multiple Verint AI-powered Bots

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a leading financial services brand selected the Verint Open Platform to support its contact center made up of 1,800 agents. The brand evaluated multiple vendors and awarded Verint the contract based on its open approach and ability to deliver tangible AI business outcomes.

The Verint Open Platform will consolidate siloed behavioral data into a unified hub within the platform’s core. In addition, the brand will deploy multiple AI-powered bots trained on behavioral data, including the Verint Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Redaction Bot to protect sensitive personal information, the Exact Transcription Bot to accurately transcribe customer calls and the Data Insights Bot to transform the contact center into a data-driven operation.

“Verint was chosen for our ability to easily integrate with the brand’s existing and evolving ecosystem. Our differentiated open approach accelerates time to value for our customers as they benefit from the rapid innovation and quickly transform AI technology into tangible AI business outcomes now,” says Verint’s Steve Seger, chief revenue officer.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

