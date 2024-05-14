Leading Crypto and FinTech Law Firm Announces Next Chapter of Client Excellence Under the Leadership of Managing Partner Angela Angelovska-Wilson

Firm Blazes a New Path with Cutting-Edge Innovation and Sector-Wide Leadership

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading cryptocurrency and blockchain technology law firm DLx Law PLLC has marked the beginning of a new chapter today. Founding Partner Angela Angelovska-Wilson has been named Managing Partner, and partners Lewis Rinaudo Cohen and Greg Strong have exited the firm.





The DLx Law team wishes Lewis and Greg well in their future endeavors and continues to advocate for their success. With the turn of this page, DLx Law’s high-tech focused practice will further grow and mature and continue to refine the standard of excellence on which its clients have come to rely.

“With today’s news, I am delighted to share that DLx Law’s attorneys are continuing to serve as trusted partners to a broad range of early-stage startups and established industry leaders, and we look forward to soon expanding our services and features to increase value for our clients,” said Angelovska-Wilson, DLx Law Managing Partner.

A pioneer at the nexus of law, technology, and financial services, DLx Law under Angelovska-Wilson’s leadership is renewing its commitment as a sector-leading innovation firm. The firm continues to draw from its deep pool of resources and on-staff experts and work with collaborating firms and experts to ensure clients are well advised across a spectrum of legal and policy areas including securities regulation.

“Angela is a respected and trusted advisor in the high-tech field with a deep understanding of the business and legal challenges her clients face. As managing partner of a financial services law firm, DLx Law is my top destination when our firm needs practical advice in the rapidly evolving and technical area of cryptocurrency and blockchain law,” said Andrea Mitchell, Managing Partner of Mitchell Sandler PLLC.

DLx Law continues to zealously serve its existing clients and is welcoming new clients. The firm’s attorneys and staff remain world-renowned experts in their field, including in key U.S. legal and regulatory matters relevant to business, banking, financial services, cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and high-tech industries. DLx Law looks forward to soon announcing additional changes and new features to help clients and continue its thought contributions to a now-maturing public discourse over digital assets, other emerging technologies, and regulation.

A former BigLaw partner turned financial technology entrepreneur and highly recognized legal advisor, Angelovska-Wilson is recognized by Chambers and Partners as “an expert in blockchain technology.” Angelovska-Wilson is an early adopter of digital financial applications and distributed ledger technology, and she is a leading authority in the evolving global legal and regulatory landscape surrounding crypto, blockchain, and other high-tech industries. In addition to cofounding DLx Law, Angelovska-Wilson is a member (and formerly the head of legal) of each of the founding teams of two financial technology startups, Digital Asset (https://www.digitalasset.com/) and Sila (https://www.silamoney.com/).​

DLx Law is at the forefront of law and regulation in connection with digital assets, blockchain, and other emerging technologies. DLx Law’s attorneys have the expertise to work with clients on an array of matters, especially on a growing variety of projects evolving out of the blockchain technology sector. It is one of the firm’s principal tenets to help guide clients through the frequent legal developments affecting this rapidly evolving industry and regulatory landscape. DLx Law’s approach is proactive, helping to shape the future of regulation while also keeping our clients informed about critical developments affecting their industries. This dedication to excellence has positioned DLx Law among the top financial technology and blockchain technology-focused legal practices in the U.S., as recognized by Chambers and Partners.



