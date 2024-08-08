Leading Bank Reports Major CX Improvement Driven by Verint AI-powered Bots

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a leading bank has improved its contact center Net Promoter Score® (NPS) twelvefold through the AI-powered Verint Quality Bot and Verint Coaching Bot.





The Verint Quality Bot was deployed to automate the quality process and create an accurate, consistent view of performance and agent skills in the contact center. The Verint Coaching Bot was deployed to provide real-time assistance to agents who need help. Based on agent performance data created by the Quality Bot, the Coaching Bot delivered guidance only to those who were struggling to respond to complex mortgage inquiries.

As a result of the Verint Quality and Coaching Bots working together, the bank reported major customer experience (CX) improvement in their contact center and increased their NPS score from three points before the bot deployment to 39 points post deployment.

“Both our Verint Quality and Coaching Bots support brands in putting their customers at the center of every engagement and transaction,” says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, Go-to-Market. “With the Verint Open Platform and best-of-breed AI-powered bots enabling greater CX automation, contact centers are increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty by reimagining the customer experience.”

