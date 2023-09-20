Leaders to Examine Health Care’s Technological Tipping Point: Northwell Health Hosts Sixth Annual Constellation Forum in NYC

Leaders from the Clinton Foundation, National Institutes of Health, Medtronic, Pfizer and others join Northwell Health to discuss how science, AI and technology are driving health innovation

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Health care is approaching a scientific and technological tipping point, poised to cross into an age of artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputing. To explore how science, technology, culture and society are converging in medicine, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, will host its annual Constellation Forum.









Now in its sixth year, the virtual and in-person event will convene on October 5 in New York City starting at 9 a.m. ET. To register, visit www.ConstellationForum.com.

The Forum will kick off with a fireside chat between Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative, and Northwell’s Chief Medical Officer, Jill Kalman, MD, to discuss the power of partnerships across communities and industries to help drive advances.

Special guest moderator Katie Couric will host the discussion: “Applied Innovation: Tackling our Most Engrained Challenges,” to explore how new technologies can be applied to the most common and ongoing health care challenges that have plagued humans for generations – with a spotlight on cancer.

“The future of health care is now. It is important that we as health care providers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and scientists work together to embrace new technology and keep our patients’ health a top priority,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Every year, this Forum provides a platform for powerful conversations and collaboration to help drive innovation forward.”

Hosted by Mr. Dowling, the Forum will feature insights from other industry titans, scientific leaders and innovators. The full-day event will explore navigating health care’s innovation tipping point.

Some of this year’s notable speakers and moderators include:

Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, vice chair, The Clinton Foundation; vice chair, Clinton Health Access Initiative

Katie Couric, award-winning journalist and founder of Katie Couric Media

David A. Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly

Geoff Martha, CEO, Medtronic

Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teledoc

Stan Bergman, Chairman & CEO, Henry Schein, Inc.

Anastasia Christianson, PhD, head of global AI & ML, Pfizer

Sam Rodriques, founder of Applied Biotech Lab, Francis Crick Institute

Eric Stahlberg, PhD, director, Cancer Data Science Initiatives, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, NCI/NIH

Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager of High Performance Computing, AI & Labs, HPE

Kerstin Kleese van Dam, director, Computational Science Initiative, Brookhaven National Lab

Rev. Malcolm Byrd, chief of protocol, Mother Zion

Carolee Lee, CEO & founder, WHAM (Women’s Health Access Matters)

Mark Michalski, MD, chief executive officer, Ascertain

Prof. Peter Coveney, director, Centre for Computational Science, University College London

LaShonda Anderson-Williams, executive vice president & chief strategy officer, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Salesforce

Kelvin Baggett, managing director, head of patient impact and chair of the EMPIRIC Institute, Patient Square Capital

William Casey King, PhD, senior director of AI strategy for Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft

From groundbreaking medical devices to the use of big data to help bridge health disparities, panelists and speakers will discuss how to maximize emerging technological opportunities and manage pitfalls, all while ensuring patient-first clinical care. Some key sessions include: “The Catalyst of Innovation: The Rise of Supercomputers & AI,” “Equity, Ethics and Navigating the New Frontier,” and “Taking a Humanity-First Approach.”

To address the process of pioneering innovation, Kevin J. Tracey, MD, Northwell’s executive vice president of research and president and CEO of The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, will discuss how to navigate technological advancement while keeping patients first and their care a priority.

Closing the day, during a special session, Keith Thomas, a man living with quadriplegia, will share his clinical trial experience. Through a novel double neural bypass and AI technology developed by researchers, Mr. Thomas can now move his arms and feel the sense of touch. He hopes his ongoing trial participation and success will inspire others to enroll in research studies.

For more information about the program and its speakers and to register your attendance, please visit: www.constellationforum.com.

