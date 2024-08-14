Leader in Technology-Enabled Sustainability and Architecture Consulting Earns Spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000

cove.tool Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed today that cove.tool, a leader in technology-enabled sustainability and architecture consulting, ranks No. 1204 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. cove.tool’s recognition comes shortly after launching its innovative free online platform, Vitras.ai, which leverages a proprietary AI infrastructure and cove.tool’s advanced simulation engine to transform architectural and design workflows, enhancing efficiency and precision in the AEC industry.





“It’s an honor to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time and being in the top 25% makes this moment even more meaningful,” says Sandeep Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of cove.tool. “Our success would not be possible without the collective hard work of the dedicated, brilliant cove.tool team. As we continue to evolve and grow, this recognition validates the impact of our work and strengthens our dream of a net-zero future.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

To learn more about cove.tool or discover how our consulting services and Vitras.ai can transform your architectural processes, visit www.cove.tools.

More about Inc., the Inc. 5000 and cove.tool

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About cove.tool

cove.tool is an technology-enabled sustainability and architecture consulting company that leverages proprietary software and advanced AI to uncover data-driven insights that transform building design and construction. Its expert-driven, responsive consulting services empower architects, design teams, and building product manufacturers to meet energy and carbon regulations efficiently, guiding informed decision-making for optimized design outcomes and enhanced ROI. By fostering trusted and strategic partnerships, cove.tool enhances collaboration among project teams, maximizing architectural and business success while simultaneously championing systemic climate action by driving rapid decarbonization of buildings through simulation.

