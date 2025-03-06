LDRA Joins Microchip’s Mi-V Ecosystem, Expanding Functional Safety and Security Support for the RISC-V® Architecture

Collaboration adds support for on-target testing of PolarFire® SoC FPGAs and PIC64 MPUs using the LDRA tool suite to help speed development, verification and certification

WIRRAL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aerospace--LDRA, a leader in automated software verification, traceability and standards compliance for 50 years, today announced it has joined Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem by adding support for PolarFire® SoC FPGAs and PIC64 MPUs to the LDRA tool suite. The collaboration between LDRA and Microchip expands functional safety and security support for Microchip’s RISC-V® architecture with important new tools and capabilities that simplify and speed the development, verification and certification of applications using the PolarFire SoC FPGAs and PIC64 MPUs, both of which include multiple RISC-V processor cores.

As the RISC-V architecture continues to gain momentum across a wide range of markets, including automotive and IoT, Microchip has taken a leadership role in driving RISC-V-based hardware and software development support. Microchip's Mi-V ecosystem is a suite of tools and design resources co-developed with industry leaders to accelerate an organization's time to market for RISC-V designs. By joining Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem, LDRA makes the extensive capabilities of its LDRA tool suite available for myriad RISC-V-based applications.

“RISC-V developers leveraging the strength and support of Microchip can now use LDRA’s development tools to focus on implementing functional safety and security in a wide range of embedded applications,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Not only does this create safer and more reliable systems, but it enables developers to perform on-target testing and automate many stages of standards verification and meeting functional safety and security standards compliance.”

Full LDRA tool suite capabilities now available for RISC-V architecture

The LDRA tool suite has been integrated with Microchip’s SoftConsole IDE for C/C++ development of bare metal and RTOS-based applications targeting PolarFire SoC FPGAs. The LDRA tool suite has also been integrated with Microchip’s MPLAB® X IDE extensions and the MPLAB Extensions for Microsoft® Visual Studio Code® (VS Code®) for the development of bare metal and RTOS-based applications targeting PIC64 MPUs.

PolarFire SoC FPGA and PIC64 MPU developers can now take advantage of the full LDRA tool suite, including:

Static analysis with code review (including coding standard violation reporting) and quality review (clarity, maintainability, testability)

Dynamic analysis measuring structural code coverage

Unit and integration testing, including timing tests like Worst Case Execution Time (WCET)

Requirements traceability

LDRAvault for a comprehensive team and data-centric approach to manage and track certification progress

Functional safety and security standards compliance reporting

For more information on how the LDRA tool suite simplifies development using Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGAs and PIC64 MPUs, visit https://ldra.com/technology-partners/microchip/

About LDRA

For 50 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. The company was acquired by TASKING in 2025. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

