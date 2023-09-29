Lazurite® Adds Benchmark Medical as New Distributor of the ArthroFree® System

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomedevice–Medical device and technology company Lazurite® today announced that it has added Benchmark Medical as a distributor for its ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. Benchmark is an Ohio-based distributor with more than 80 representatives covering four states. Benchmark specializes in sales to hospitals, surgeons and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) with a focus on orthopedics.









The ArthroFree system is designed to help surgeons stay focused under pressure when it is most critical. With no cords to distract a surgeon’s attention, we expect that they can fully concentrate on the patient’s procedure. ArthroFree has been used in centers of excellence around the country with outstanding results.

“We are excited about joining Lazurite as their distributor in Ohio,“ Benchmark Medical President Matt Elliott said. “We have a lot of veterans on our team who’ve been in the medical products business a long time. We’ve built our success around relationships.”

Elliott has more than 20 years of experience with major orthopedic products manufacturers in both sales and management roles and as a distributor principal. He played college football and spent eight years in the NFL.

Chris Apsega, Benchmark’s Vice President of Sales, has 13 years of experience in orthopedic product sales with industry-leading companies. He played college baseball and has a military background.

“We’ve already spoken to a number of orthopedic surgeons around Ohio and are scheduling evaluations. There is a lot of interest,” Apsega said.

“Lazurite is pleased to have Benchmark Medical on board as a distributor of the ArthroFree system, supplementing our in-house sales team,” said Lazurite President Leah Brownlee. “Benchmark is a great fit for us. Matt, Chris and their team have longstanding relationships with surgeons across Ohio and deep connections to our initial target market of orthopedics and sports medicine.”

Contact Benchmark Medical at Benchmark.Medical.LLC@gmail.com.

Another distributor, Marathon Medical Inc., represents Lazurite in the Mid-Atlantic region. Contact Marathon at (804) 677-5161.

For more information from Lazurite, contact an ArthroFree product expert at: (833) 214-2324 or contact@lazurite.co.

About Lazurite

Lazurite designs medtech devices. Its ArthroFree® System is the first wireless camera with FDA clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. The ArthroFree System is designed to enhance the surgeon’s focus during the critical moments of surgery by enabling untethered movement and dexterity. It promises to increase the safety and efficiency of minimally invasive surgical procedures while decreasing the cost. Lazurite’s IP portfolio includes the high-efficiency Meridiem® light technology, wireless communication technology, and products in development. Lazurite’s three-year vision (by 2026): Modernize 1,000 operating rooms for the wireless age. For more information, see https://lazurite.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “projected,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “designed,” “optimistic,” “promises,” “helps,” “allows” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the expected impact and ease of use advantages of the ArthroFree System within the field of minimally invasive surgery, particularly orthopedic surgery. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Lazurite®, ArthroFree®, and Meridiem® are registered trademarks of Lazurite Holdings LLC.

Media Center

Visit lazurite.co/media for videos, logos, images, fact sheets, bios and more.

Contacts

Patrick Gallagher



+1 (216) 233-7473



p.gallagher@lazurite.co

Lazurite:



+1 (216) 334-3127



contact@lazurite.co