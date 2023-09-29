Lawrence Family Development Charter School Taps PowerSchool to Elevate Administrative, Special Education Case Management, and Enrollment Capabilities

Massachusetts charter school system adds multiple PowerSchool products including PowerSchool SIS, Special Programs, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms to boost administrative efficiency

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Lawrence Family Development Charter School (LFDCS) in Lawrence, Massachusetts selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Special Programs, PowerSchool Enrollment Express, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, and PowerSchool Document Management to digitally manage enrollment, special education case management, and other administration functions. These PowerSchool products are all a part of the Student Information Cloud. Together with LFDCS’s existing subscription to PowerSchool Schoology Learning, LFDCS will have additional tools to promote staff collaboration, simplify reporting efforts, and improve overall parent-teacher-student communications. The solutions will be fully implemented during the 2023-24 academic year.





“Arming our staff with the tools and resources needed to provide a quality education to our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Darshan Thakkar, Assistant Superintendent, Lawrence Family Development Charter School. “PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning has been instrumental in helping us run more efficiently, so investing in additional PowerSchool products to support our teachers and administrators was the right move. We’re confident this will help simplify our staff’s day-to-day responsibilities and give us time back to drive positive learning outcomes for our students.”

As a learning management system supporting over 60,000 schools globally, Schoology Learning is designed to help empower data-driven teaching and learning for schools. LFDCS has used the comprehensive teaching and learning platform for seven years, which has provided LFDCS staff with data-backed insights to improve student performance, districtwide collaboration, parental engagement, and standards tracking.

Once PowerSchool SIS, Special Programs, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms are fully implemented, LFDCS will have a secure and intuitive suite of tools capable of managing scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, special programs, student enrollment, and other needs within the PowerSchool ecosystem.

The Lawrence Family Development Charter School is a charter school system serving PK-8 students within Essex County, Massachusetts. Founded in 1995, LFDCS has grown to support over 780 students across three institutions – including the Academy for Early Academic Preparation, LFDCS Lower School, and LFDCS Upper School. LFDCS offers a standards-based curriculum aligning with the Massachusetts State Frameworks and is committed to providing equitable access to programs that are of high quality and developmentally appropriate.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS, Special Programs, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms within the Student Information Cloud, visit https://www.powerschool.com/student-information-cloud/.

For more information about Schoology Learning, visit https://www.powerschool.com/classroom/schoology-learning/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

