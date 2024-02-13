LawPay Launches Innovative Payments Integration with Legal Subscription Services Platform, Fidu

Market Leader For Online Legal Payments Strengthens Services To Maximize The Subscription Client Experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, announced its new partnership with Fidu, the leading client experience platform for law firms to deliver subscription and flat fee legal services. This integration will allow for legal professionals to seamlessly bill their clients with LawPay, via Fidu’s platform.





“We are so excited to announce our partnership with Fidu, an innovative platform helping law firms switch to recurring revenue with subscription-based legal services,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay. “We remain committed to integrating our leading payments technology with software that eases the operations of our customers and provides the necessary tools to propel their business forward.”

Fidu software coupled with LawPay will empower law firms to collaborate more effectively with their clients, simplifying payment collection for their subscription services and flat fee business. This integration gives solo and small law firms the ability to transition away from traditional hourly billing and organically enhance their services to deliver continuous value to their clients without working unnecessary hours. With Fidu and LawPay, legal professionals can:

Automate service delivery for flat fee legal services

Manage subscription based legal billing, via LawPay

Boost productivity by automating systems and tasks

“Our partnership with AffiniPay is an exciting and significant step in our commitment to ending the billable hour – for good – in the legal industry,” said Kimberly Y. Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Fidu. “LawPay is a leading payments platform for legal professionals and we are excited to bring their capabilities to our customers to accelerate and optimize their transition from the outdated hourly model to sustainable and scalable subscription services.”

In 2023, Fidu was a finalist in the ABA TECHSHOW Start-Up Pitch Competition. LawPay invites legal professionals to learn more about Fidu at ABA TECHSHOW this year from February 14-16th, 2024 in Chicago, IL. For more information about LawPay and Fidu please visit: fidulegal.com/lawpay.

About Fidu

Fidu is the complete client experience platform enabling legal teams to sell, deliver, and scale subscription and flat fee legal services. With Fidu, legal teams productize their expertise, systematize their client journeys, and optimize their service delivery so they can deliver continuous value to their clients without working continuous hours. With the rapid impact of AI, Fidu provides legal teams a seamless pathway to ditch the billable hour – for good.

Learn more at: fidulegal.com

About LawPay

LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments with the broadest range of payment options such as Pay Later, eCheck, and surcharging. LawPay provides a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the U.S. and Canada. LawPay is recommended by all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

