LawFi partners with Capital Q Ventures for its $1.5 million Pre-Seed Funding Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) a pioneering Legal Fintech Lender and the Inventor of the “Legal Fee Loan” announced today its strategic capital partnership with Capital Q Ventures, Inc., (“Q”) and their Fund CAPQ BDC a renowned Business Development Company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in LawFi’s journey towards revolutionizing the legal fee payment experience.





The partnership with Capital Q Ventures involves a comprehensive capital acquisition and fundraising initiative, aimed at propelling LawFi’s innovative platform to new heights. Capital Q Ventures has made an initial financial commitment to close the funding round, contingent on the final approval of its Board of Directors.

LawFi is creating a better, faster, and easier way for clients to retain and pay lawyers. LawFi streamlines and digitizes the delivery of lawyer retainer agreements and legal invoices. LawFi converts them into interactive Text-to-Pay and Text-to-Sign Requests with more payment methods and NEW legal fee financing options.

LawFi is a mobile-first digital lending and payments platform purpose-built for the legal profession. Its flow technology, legal fee loans, payment plans, and traditional payment products will empower more inclusive access to legal services and credit. LawFi is building the first legal fee loan decision engine capable of underwriting and making customized legal fee loans for most types of legal matters. LawFi’s platform will offer simple and transparent point-of-need legal fee loans and guaranteed payment plans to finance attorney consultations, retainers, and current or past-due legal invoices.

LawFi’s embedded financing and payment solutions will be offered by lawyers and law firms as new financing and payment options, and by local banks and credit unions.

“The collaboration with Capital Q Ventures is a game-changer,” said Steven Highfill, CPC, Founder and CEO of LawFi. “The infusion of pre-seed capital will help us address the critical lack of legal fee financing that leaves 166 million Americans who live paycheck-to-paycheck stuck in the pervasive Access to Justice gap. Our solutions are carefully designed to remove financial friction and barriers to accessing legal services.”

“We are thrilled to partner with LawFi and support their mission of transforming the way legal fees are paid by introducing new financial services,” said Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures and Capital Q® Business Development Company. “Our commitment to closing their funding round is a testament to our belief in their vision and potential. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that drives growth and innovation.”

About LawFi, Inc.

(“LawFi”) is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first Legal Fee Financing and Embedded Payments platform. Our mission is to bring more financial inclusion to the $400 billion legal system that is currently void of any meaningful financing options. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access to Justice problem. Our platform will generate the industry’s first point-of-need legal fee loans, Retain Now Pay Later™ options, and no credit check income-based financing of legal fees.

About Capital Q Ventures Inc.

Capital Q Ventures, Inc. is an innovative fund sponsor known for establishing CAPQ BDC Inc., a prominent Full-Stack Venture Capital Business Development Company (BDC). With a focus on nurturing and investing in forward-thinking enterprises, Capital Q Ventures leverages its expertise in venture capital to drive growth and innovation across various sectors. As a Full-Stack Venture Capital BDC, CAPQ BDC Inc. uniquely positions itself to support startups and growth-stage companies with not only capital but also strategic guidance and access to a broad network of industry experts and resources. This approach enables Capital Q Ventures to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of its portfolio companies, fostering entrepreneurial success and technological advancement.

