Lavu Offers Financial Relief to Restaurants Impacted by Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lavu, a leader in Point of Sale (POS) and software development for the restaurant industry, is committed to supporting local restaurants devastated by Hurricane Helene. In recognition of the challenges faced by these businesses, Lavu is announcing a relief initiative that will waive October invoices for impacted restaurants. Additionally, we are actively assessing the ongoing situation caused by the storm to provide further assistance to our customers as needed beyond October.





“At Lavu, we envision a world where local restaurant owners are empowered to focus solely on delighting their patrons and staff, while our POS solutions handle the rest,” said Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu Inc. “As a company based in Tampa, we understand the significant impact that Hurricane Helene has had on our community and feel a deep responsibility to support our neighbors in the restaurant industry. Our goal is to alleviate some of the financial burden during this recovery period, reflecting our commitment to being growth partners for our clients.”

This commitment is rooted in our values: We listen, we endure, we persevere. This isn’t the first time Lavu has stepped up to support restaurants in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to recent hurricanes in Houston and Hawaii, Lavu has provided similar relief to help businesses navigate through difficult times.

“We are here to stand by you as you navigate the aftermath of this storm,” added Saleem. “Together, we will rebuild and emerge stronger as a community.”

Eligibility and Application Process

Restaurants impacted by Hurricane Helene can take advantage of this relief by reaching out to Lavu’s support team. The process is designed to be straightforward, ensuring that support is distributed quickly to those in need.

Contacts

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT OUR SUPPORT TEAM AT SUPPORT@LAVU.COM.



-OR-

JULIA MARILLEY, 813.714.7295, JULIA.MARILLEY@LAVU.COM