Lavu Hits Over 1 Billion Orders and Launches Billboard Advertising Program to Boost Local Restaurants, Featuring O’Maddy’s in Gulfport, Florida

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lavu, the global leader in integrated restaurant POS and payments processing solutions, proudly announces it has surpassed 1 billion orders processed on its platform. Serving the restaurant industry in over 65 countries, Lavu is the preferred partner for high-growth, independent restaurants seeking reliable and comprehensive technology solutions. In celebration of this remarkable milestone, Lavu is excited to launch a new initiative aimed at boosting customer footfall for local restaurants through billboard advertising, beginning with partners like O’Maddy’s in Gulfport, Florida.









Saleem S. Khatri, Chief Executive Officer of Lavu, stated, “Reaching over 1 billion orders is more than just a number; it’s a reflection of our global impact, the trust our customers place in us, and our commitment to enhancing the restaurant experience worldwide. To mark this milestone, we’re giving back to the community with our billboard advertising program, starting with esteemed partners such as O’Maddy’s. This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to support the vibrant restaurant industry.”

Joe Guenther, owner of O’Maddy’s in Gulfport, Florida, shared his enthusiasm for the program, saying, “Lavu’s billboard advertising campaign is a brilliant move for local establishments like O’Maddy’s. It’s crucial, especially now, to innovate in how we attract customers and sustain our businesses. Lavu’s initiative not only boosts our visibility but also reinforces community support for local dining. We’re proud to collaborate with Lavu on this initiative and eager to see the positive effects it brings.”

Lavu’s innovative approach has revolutionized restaurant operations, increasing margins by 5x, from 3% to an impressive 15%. This significant improvement is attributed to Lavu’s advanced features, including dual pricing, live labor reporting, first-party online ordering, and now, strategic marketing efforts to attract high-quality revenue to restaurants. By addressing key operational challenges and now venturing into marketing, Lavu reaffirms its role as a strategic partner dedicated to the prosperity and growth of restaurants worldwide.

“As our platform continues to evolve, we’re not just focusing on operational efficiency but also on driving tangible growth for our partners. Through initiatives like our billboard advertising, we’re stepping into a new era of comprehensive support for the restaurant industry,” Khatri further emphasized.

With this billion orders milestone and the introduction of its new advertising program, Lavu demonstrates its unwavering commitment to being more than a technology provider but a true partner in success for restaurants around the globe.

For more information about Lavu and its innovative solutions for the restaurant industry, please visit www.lavu.com.

About Lavu

Lavu is the premier provider of mobile POS and payment processing solutions for bars and restaurants worldwide. Known for its commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity, Lavu supports independent and high-growth restaurants in over 65 countries. Lavu’s comprehensive product suite, including POS, payment processing, and operational analytics, empowers restaurant owners and operators to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver an exceptional dining experience.

Contacts

Shannon Harper



Director of Demand Generation



Lavu, Inc.



(904) 517-3257



shannon.harper@lavu.com

www.lavu.com