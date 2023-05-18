LaVoieHealthScience Announces Building Company Narrative Workshop at 2023 BIO International Convention

Preparing Companies for M&A, Partnering, and More

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BiotechPublicRelations—LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an award-winning global health science investor relations and public relations consulting agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced the presentation at this year’s BIO International Convention entitled, “Building Your Narrative: How to Tell Your Company Story in Just 15 Slide Topics.” This talk will be based on LHS’ trademarked processes of creating corporate narratives and presentation decks delivered in just fifteen slide topics. President and CEO Donna LaVoie will deliver this live presentation including real-life stories and slide examples on building a company narrative tailored to your target audience including investors, business partners, media, or other stakeholders. The examples are based on LHS’ trademarked methodologies, The LHS Fifteen-Slide Presentation® and LHS Immersion®.

“As I prepare to present this workshop for the 15th consecutive year, developing key message pillars to engage target stakeholders is more important than ever given the challenges in today’s marketplace and the competition to differentiate companies and their products and technologies. Building your story is more than just data; it’s about developing an investable story, developing terminology, and aligning messaging with your target audiences. In an unprecedented time when M&A and strategic partnering is increasingly prominent, attending this workshop will set you up for success,” said Donna L. LaVoie.

The BIO International Convention will be held on June 5-8 in Boston and is hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). BIO represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products.

LaVoieHealthScience has worked with BIO to develop a thought leadership series of videos on public speaking covering The LHS Fifteen-Slide Presentation®, Public Speaking Strategies for the CEO, and Creating Your Elevator Pitch. More information on this series can be found on BIO’s Company Presentation Best Practices found here.

