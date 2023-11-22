Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners, Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ for Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 BIG Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Woman of the Year’ award for Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 BIG Awards for Business. This accolade not only spotlights Laura’s remarkable leadership prowess but also stands as a powerful endorsement of her significant contributions to the technology sector.









At the age of 28, Laura ascended to Partner distinguishing herself as one of the industry’s leading executive headhunters. Her remarkable leadership has propelled Daversa Partners to the forefront of the industry, earning the firm numerous recognitions from Forbes and Fortune. As a result, Daversa Partners has set new benchmarks for industry excellence, and has established itself as a premier workplace.

Recognized as one of Crain’s Most Notable Women in Tech, Laura leads one of the most prolific executive search practices in the firm. Over the past 15+ years, she has made over 1,000 successful placements across both consumer and B2B businesses. Her role in building leadership teams for transformative companies has earned her the trust and endorsement of leading investors and founders.

Founder and CEO, Paul Daversa, emphasized, “Laura is not just extraordinary; she is a catalyst in our industry. Her influence stretches beyond her role as a trusted advisor to an endless list of founders, funders, and operators; she is a game-changer who has launched Daversa Partners into unparalleled heights. Laura’s status as one of the trailblazing women in tech is indisputable. In just two short years, she has flawlessly transitioned from Senior Partner to President. Her unique ability to generate unmatched value has been vital to our company’s success.”

“In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Laura Kinder on her outstanding success in 2023. This victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer. “Kudos to all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans two continents giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart…and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit www.daversapartners.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Nicole Daversa



Nicole@daversapartners.com