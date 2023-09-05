LaunchTN Announces Schedule for 10th Annual 3686 Conference

Lineup includes 50+ industry-leading speakers, a startup pitch competition, a live podcast and more; 3686 to be held Sept. 19-21 at Wildhorse Saloon

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of the South’s largest gatherings of founders, investors, executives, and entrepreneurs, LaunchTN’s 3686 conference is celebrating its 10th anniversary Sept. 19-21 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. Highlights from this year’s schedule include:









50+ industry-leading speakers discussing a board range of topics for entrepreneurs, including everything from fintech to fundraising

A Startup Pitch Competition by InvestTN, featuring judges from Company Ventures, Dive In, Mark Cuban Companies, and NEA

A live podcast recording with former Governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam

One-on-one meeting opportunities with 100+ VCs and investors

Throughout the three-day festival, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in healthcare, consumer products, music, finance, and more. Among the 50+ speakers slated to appear are Oracle Netsuite’s Evan Goldberg and Built Technologies’ Jamie Ikerd. The lineup also includes executives from AllianceBernstein, Built Technologies, CareBridge, Nissan, and Pinnacle Financial Partners, among others. Full list of speakers can be viewed at attend3686.com/speakers/.

Former Governors Bredesen and Haslam will discuss their entrepreneurial journeys during a live recording of the “You Might Be Right” podcast. Bredesen and Haslam will be joined by Sarah Bellos and Brad Smith. Bellos is the founder and CEO of Stony Creek Colors, the global leader in the production of plant-derived natural indigo dye. Smith is founder and CEO of Russell Street Ventures, an innovative healthcare firm focused on launching and scaling companies that serve some of our nation’s most vulnerable patient populations.

In addition to panels, networking lunches, happy hours, and a fireside chat, 3686 attendees also have the opportunity to request and schedule one-on-one meetings with other attendees, which is a great chance for entrepreneurs and investors to connect. At last year’s 3686, there were more than 500 one-on-one meetings.

The Startup Pitch Competition hosted by InvestTN — LaunchTN’s new $70-million investment fund — will showcase five startups from across Tennessee. In addition to gaining exposure to investors, customers, and supporters from across the U.S., participants will have a chance to receive a $150,000 investment from InvestTN.

Anyone who purchases an investor ticket will also get access to an investor-only breakfast and programming on Sept. 21 at the Frist Art Museum. Attendees include limited partners, family offices, VCs, and angel investors from across Tennessee and the U.S.

Last year’s event attracted more than 820 entrepreneurs and business leaders from 23 states.

Tickets are available now at attend3686.com. The full schedule can be viewed at attend3686.com/schedule/.

