LaunchTech Communications Introduces CRA CyberShark Pitch Competition & Announces 2024 Winners

The CyberShark Pitch Competition is an annual event series designed for emerging cybersecurity companies to pitch the unique value proposition of their solution directly to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and receive honest, constructive feedback on their messaging, positioning, and product-market fit.

Initially launched in 2024, 12 companies competed during gatherings at RSA Conference and Black Hat USA to prove to CISOs from the CyberRisk Collaborative community and the broader cybersecurity ecosystem why their approach to solving a particular challenge shouldn’t be overlooked – with just a 7-minute pitch.

"Standing out in a crowded market is hard enough, and getting solutions directly in front of CISOs and decision makers can be near impossible. CyberShark is designed to be a two-way street, a mutually beneficial experience for both vendors and CISOs,” said Wayne Schepens, Founder and Managing Director of LaunchTech Communications and Chief Cyber Market Analyst at CRA. “Our team is proud to serve as a connector of innovative solutions and fresh perspectives; creating a collaborative feedback loop where CISOs can evaluate cutting edge products in a low-pressure environment and vendors can gain immediate reactions to their approach.”

2024 CyberShark Pitch Competition Winners & Finalists

Based on the feedback and tabulated votes of over 50 CISO judges, the following two companies have earned the title of 2024 CyberShark Pitch Winner:

Zero Networks – Effortless and effective zero trust microsegmentation

– Effortless and effective zero trust microsegmentation Nucleus Security – Vulnerability and exposure management platform

The following companies were among the finalists in the last stage of the 2024 competition:

Brinqa – Unified Exposure Management Platform

BlueFlag Security – Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) Security and Governance platform

Votiro – Zero-trust content and data security platform

Uptycs – Cloud security platform for large hybrid cloud environments

ADAMnetworks – Proactive, zero-trust security solutions provider

Nominations are Open for the 2025 CyberShark Pitch Competition

The 2025 CyberShark Pitch Competition event programming will operate as follows:

The first opportunity to pitch CISO judges in person will take place during the 2025 RSA Conference, from which two finalists will advance.

The second opportunity to pitch CISO judges in person will take place around Black Hat USA 2025, where two more finalists will advance.

Those four finalists will go head-to-head in the final round of the competition, which will take place virtually as part of a live broadcast in the fall of 2025.

A benefit of making it to the final virtual event is that all 2,000+ members of CyberRisk Collaborative are invited to participate as judges. The potential for exposure to a broad CISO audience for the four finalists is invaluable.

“We are so grateful to the members of our CISO community for their willingness to give back to the cybersecurity community as CyberShark judges. While they may very well benefit from discovering a solution that could be a game changer for their security posture, they are generously offering time to provide constructive feedback to each emerging vendor selected to pitch in this event program,” added Chris Ancharski, Head of National Engagement and Recruitment, CyberRisk Collaborative.

If you are an emerging cybersecurity vendor and would like to be considered for a pitch slot in the 2025 CyberShark competition, please submit your self-nomination to cybershark@cyberriskalliance.com. All nominations should include: company name, website URL, market category, product description, and any supporting materials such as recent press releases, blogs, etc.

For more information about LaunchTech Communications, visit https://golaunchtech.com/.

