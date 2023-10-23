Launch of the Collective Defense AI Fusion Center (CDAIC) in Ukraine

MCLEAN, Va. & KIYV, Ukraine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of October 17 regarding the protection and ensuring the safety of the functioning of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the conditions of hostilities. This is stated in decree No. 695 of October 17, 2023.

In line with this decision, the Ukrainian National Center for Cybersecurity Coordination and IP3 International, a leading energy security developer, are launching a Collective Defense AI Fusion Center (CDAIC) in the Ukraine that enables Ukraine and its allies to defend together in cybersecurity.

Ukraine and its energy infrastructure have been the target of sustained cyber-attacks from Russia and its axis of aggressors for more than a decade with an exponential escalation since the invasion of the Ukraine in 2022.

The CDAIC project is part of an ongoing investment in the reconstruction of the Ukraine through the Ukraine Energy Security Fund focused on energy security and infrastructure.

The CDAIC will work closely with the IT Coalition under the Ramstein Framework.

The CDAIC offers a platform and secure space for cybersecurity companies of allies to do product innovation in partnership with the Ukrainian National Cybersecurity Center and the private sector.

The CDAIC will include a cyber range to enable cybersecurity companies from Ukraine’s allies to train its personnel under real conditions of cyber war in country.

The CDAIC offers access to scarce cybersecurity talent by making experienced Ukrainian cybersecurity specialists on contract work available for the cybersecurity companies of allies.

The CDAIC offers a secure collaboration platform to share threat Intelligence in real time on threats of mutual concerns to Ukraine and its allies. The objective is to build a networked defense that is AI-based for the future defense of Ukraine and her allies. The network will give Ukrainian allies early warning of the type of attacks and malware that Ukraine is suffering from Russia and the axis of aggressors’ incessant cyber-attacks. The vital threat Intelligence sharing is Ukraine’s support and defense of her allies.

IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet”), the leading collective defense platform, is deploying its IronRadarSM early warning system as part of the CDAIC program and its IronDome® for collective defense that enables the sharing of threat Intelligence at machine speed.

The Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov said, “The provision of proper cyber protection, primarily of our critical infrastructure facilities as well as of our security and defense forces, is an urgent task for Ukraine today. Ukraine is making the maximum efforts to build an efficient platform to defend against Russia with partners in the cyber domain. The Ukrainian Government is building the widest possible alliance of partners with IP3 and IronNet to create a modern and innovative cyber security architecture. This alliance will allow Ukraine to strengthen the capabilities of the state significantly in the cyber domain as well as increase the resilience and efficient rapid response time to cyber incidents.”

Linda Zecher, CEO of IronNet said, “We are pleased to be deploying IronRadar and IronDome as part of the CDAIC program. Leveraging the network effects of peer threat correlation is a powerful way to combat the nation-state level cyberattacks that Ukraine faces. IronNet’s collective defense technology forming part of Ukraine’s security infrastructure is a vital step forward as we continue to drive shared situational awareness for cyber security operations centers worldwide.”

Rear Admiral Hewitt, CEO of IP3 International said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council and the National Cyber Security Coordination Center to bring the Collective Defense AI Fusion Center to fruition. Ukraine’s energy infrastructure needs urgent defending; we are highly committed to reinforcing Ukraine’s defenses through this partnership, ensuring the nation’s security remains steadfast.”

About The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine is the coordinating body in matters pertaining to national security and defense under the President of Ukraine. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine shall coordinate and supervise the activities of organs of executive authority in the sphere of national security and defense. The President of Ukraine is the Chairman of the Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine.

About The National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) for Ukraine

The goal of the NCCC is to attract the technological and engineering potential of direct producers to cooperate with the NCCC, to use the existing installation base in Ukraine for critical infrastructure and to deepen cooperation with cybersecurity actors and private companies.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS: IRNTQ) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

About IP3

IP3 is the lead U.S. integrator for the development and operations of peaceful and secure civil nuclear power in the global marketplace. IP3’s vision is to create thriving, peaceful environments in critical world markets through the development of sustainable energy and security infrastructure via public/private initiatives and industry-led partnerships.

