Lattice’s Sherri Luther Receives 2023 Women CFOs of the Year Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #CFO—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, received a Women CFOs of the Year Award from the Financial Executives International Silicon Valley (FEISV) association. The first-ever FEISV Women CFOs of the Year Awards recognize women’s contributions and leadership in the accounting and finance fields.





Jim Anderson, President and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, said, “We are extremely proud of Sherri Luther for this well-deserved recognition. Sherri’s leadership has been vital to strengthening our financial execution and establishing Lattice as an innovation leader. Her commitment to excellence, clear metrics, and accountability makes our company stronger and sets a great example for others to follow.”

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award that reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Lattice team, as well as the highly engaged, collaborative culture of our company,” said Sherri Luther, CFO. “I’m grateful to be part of such a talented team that strives for excellence and consistently delivers breakthrough innovation.”

