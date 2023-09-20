Home Business Wire Lattice’s Sherri Luther Receives 2023 Women CFOs of the Year Award
Lattice's Sherri Luther Receives 2023 Women CFOs of the Year Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #CFOLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, received a Women CFOs of the Year Award from the Financial Executives International Silicon Valley (FEISV) association. The first-ever FEISV Women CFOs of the Year Awards recognize women’s contributions and leadership in the accounting and finance fields.


Jim Anderson, President and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor, said, “We are extremely proud of Sherri Luther for this well-deserved recognition. Sherri’s leadership has been vital to strengthening our financial execution and establishing Lattice as an innovation leader. Her commitment to excellence, clear metrics, and accountability makes our company stronger and sets a great example for others to follow.”

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award that reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Lattice team, as well as the highly engaged, collaborative culture of our company,” said Sherri Luther, CFO. “I’m grateful to be part of such a talented team that strives for excellence and consistently delivers breakthrough innovation.”

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

