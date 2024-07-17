Home Business Wire LatticeFlow AI Appoints Renowned Digital Legal Expert Randolph A. Kahn, Esq. to...
Business Wire

LatticeFlow AI Appoints Renowned Digital Legal Expert Randolph A. Kahn, Esq. to its Advisory Board

di Business Wire

With this addition, the company strengthens its commitment and leadership in pioneering technologies to enable AI governance and compliance across public and private sectors

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LatticeFlow AI, the leading platform empowering AI teams to build performant, safe, and trustworthy AI solutions, announces the addition of Randolph A. Kahn, ESQ. to its advisory board.


Kahn is a recognized global leader in information governance, with decades of experience advising major global organizations, including the US government and various corporations, on the complex legal and compliance aspects of information management.

This addition enhances and complements LatticeFlow AI’s current advisory board, which consists of Milena Marinova, VP at Microsoft, and Jean-Luc Chatelain, former CTO of Applied Intelligence at Accenture. Kahn will play a key role in strengthening the company’s commitment to trustworthy AI practices while advancing its leadership in enabling enterprises to mitigate AI risk.

“Randolph’s unparalleled expertise in information governance and compliance is a valuable addition to our advisory board,” said Andre Boisvert, Chairman of LatticeFlow AI. “His insights will be instrumental in guiding our strategies to ensure our AI solutions not only perform at the highest levels but also enable public institutions and private companies to adhere to the strictest standards of legal and regulatory compliance.”

“I am honored to join LatticeFlow AI’s advisory board,” says Randolph. “The convergence of AI and regulatory compliance is crucial in today’s digital landscape. I look forward to contributing to the company’s efforts in mitigating risks and enabling safe, secure, and compliant AI solutions.”

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI is an award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off founded in 2020. The company has built the first scalable platform that guides AI teams through the AI lifecycle by automatically finding and fixing data and model issues. LatticeFlow AI’s customers range from the US Army and the Singaporean Defense, Fortune 500 companies such as Siemens Mobility, to AI scaleups such as Actuate, Athena AI, and Fyusion. The company was featured on the prestigious CB Insights AI100 List of Most Innovative AI companies in 2022 and 2023 and won the Swiss AI Award in 2022 and the US Army Global AI Award in 2021.

Contacts

Press Enquiries: media@latticeflow.ai

