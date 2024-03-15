Home Business Wire Lattice Wins Multiple 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for Security Solutions and Leadership
Business Wire

Lattice Wins Multiple 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for Security Solutions and Leadership

di Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been recognized with multiple 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Lattice Sentry™ solution stack won a Gold award in the ‘Embedded Security’ category, Lattice SupplyGuard™ service won a Silver award in the ‘Software Supply Chain Security’ category, and the Lattice Security Seminar series won a Bronze award in the ‘Thought Leadership in Strengthening Cyber Resiliency’ category.


“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the importance of cybersecurity and cyber resiliency cannot be overstated. At Lattice, we are committed to helping our customers future-proof their applications and systems with a robust portfolio of security-equipped solutions,” said Eric Sivertson, VP of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank The Globee Awards for once again recognizing our commitment to delivering advanced security solutions and resources that enable our customers to add more protections to their designs.”

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories and the program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Surej KP Takes the Helm as CEO of Intelliswift, Following Pat Patel

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Intelliswift Software Inc., a renowned global leader in IT services, is pleased to announce a significant leadership...
Continua a leggere

M4E Lithium Secures $7.5M to $10M Funding to Accelerate Brazilian Lithium Exploration

Business Wire Business Wire -
M4E Lithium secured a $7.5M to $10M funding from industry leading Lithium Royalty Corp. (“LRC”) and the Electrification and...
Continua a leggere

M4E Lithium Secures $7.5M to $10M Funding to Accelerate Brazilian Lithium Exploration

Business Wire Business Wire -
M4E Lithium secured a $7.5M to $10M funding from industry leading Lithium Royalty Corp. (“LRC”) and the Electrification and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php