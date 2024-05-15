Lattice Wins Multiple 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Security Solutions and Leadership

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it was named a multi-award winner at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Lattice Sentry™ solution stack was recognized in the Embedded Security category, the Lattice ORAN™ solution stack in the Network Security category, and the Lattice Cyber Resiliency Program with its quarterly security seminar series in the Security Awareness Program category.





“At Lattice, future-proofing our customers’ applications and systems with a robust security portfolio stands at the forefront of our product innovation,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business at Lattice Semiconductor. “Receiving this recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a testament to our commitment to equipping our customers with advanced solutions for safeguarding, monitoring, and restoring their designs with more protections in today’s fast evolving cybersecurity landscape.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

