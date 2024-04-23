Lattice Wins 2024 Environment + Energy Leader Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform was selected as a 2024 Environment + Energy Leader Award winner. Lattice Avant was recognized for its leadership power efficiency, performance, and small form factor in the Business & Infrastructure category.





“As the low power programmable leader, sustainability is a core guiding principle of our product innovation and central to our rapidly expanding portfolio of low power, small form factor FPGAs that help our customers achieve their design goals,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to receive this recognition with Lattice Avant platform and our continued commitment to sustainability across all parts of our business.”

Jessica Hunt, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized admiration for this year’s winners, stating, “This year’s awards program not only celebrates the breadth of innovation within the industry but also highlights the specific areas where companies are truly making an impact. A win is a testament to outstanding efforts and leadership in driving forward the sustainability agenda.”

The Lattice Avant FPGA platform is purpose-built to bring Lattice’s power efficient architecture, small size, and performance leadership to mid-range FPGAs. Lattice Avant offers best-in-class power efficiency, advanced connectivity, and optimized compute that enable Lattice to address an expanded set of customer applications across the Automotive, Communications, Computing, and Industrial markets.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

