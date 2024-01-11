Home Business Wire Lattice Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Awards
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ADASLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its new Lattice Drive™ solution stack has been named a 2024 BIG Innovation Award winner in the product category for enabling power efficient, scalable, and secure in-vehicle experiences.


“At Lattice, we’re committed to delivering innovation that makes it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals and get to market fast,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Business Intelligence Group for once again recognizing our commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation with next-gen Automotive solutions that are low power, scalable, and secure.”

“Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Lattice Semiconductor as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about the Lattice Drive solution stack, please visit the Lattice Drive page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

