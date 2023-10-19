Home Business Wire Lattice Wins 2023 Top Workplace Awards for Culture Excellence
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #EmployeeCultureLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has received 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. Based on direct employee survey feedback, Lattice was recognized for Employee Appreciation, Employee Wellbeing, and Professional Development.


“The Lattice team is incredibly talented, collaborative, and passionate about innovation,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. “We’ve worked hard to create a culture at Lattice that enables every employee to grow and learn, while delivering great solutions for our customers. Congratulations to the entire Lattice team.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

