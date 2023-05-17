Lattice Wins 2023 SEAL Sustainability Innovation Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ESG—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was named a 2023 SEAL Sustainability Innovation Award winner. Lattice was selected based on its low power and small form factor FPGA leadership that helps its customers design innovative systems and applications that are power efficient, compact, and performance optimized.

“Sustainability is built into our culture at Lattice. We thank the SEAL Awards for honoring Lattice for our unwavering commitment to bringing our low power leadership to some of the world’s most important technology applications,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice. “We look forward to further expanding our portfolio with exciting new solutions that enable our customers with more ways to achieve their sustainability and design goals.”

“Granularity was the theme of the 2023 sustainability awards. Across all industries and geographies, companies are going deep and granular – into materials, chemistry, processes, R&D, and more – to generate sustainability improvements,” commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. “Corporate ESG leadership – like our 2023 honorees have demonstrated – is absolutely needed to address our climate crisis.”

To learn more about Lattice’s commitment to actively managing our environmental, social, and governance practices, please visit the Lattice ESG page. For more information about Lattice’s low power product and solution portfolio, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

About the SEAL Awards

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

