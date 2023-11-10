Home Business Wire Lattice Wins 2023 Manufacturer of the Year Award
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it has been named Manufacturer of the Year by the Portland Business Journal. Lattice was recognized with the award for driving innovation, excellence, and productivity in the region.


“Lattice is committed to delivering innovation that makes it easier for our customers to achieve their solutions goals with rapid time to market,” said Glenn O’Rourke, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Quality, at Lattice Semiconductor. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our continued efforts in advancing the technology landscape working closely with our global supply chain partners to deliver breakthrough FPGA solutions that solve customer problems across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.”

The Portland Business Journal Makers & Manufacturers Awards is an annual awards program honoring and highlighting the region’s top manufacturing companies shaping the future and building what is needed for our next generation.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

