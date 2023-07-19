Lattice Wins 2023 Environmental + Energy Leader Award with Lattice Avant FPGA Platform

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company was named a Top Product of the Year Award winner in the 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform was recognized as an exemplary solution for energy and environmental management with its leadership power efficiency, performance, and small form factor.





“At Lattice, we’re committed to delivering innovation with sustainability at the core of our rapidly expanding portfolio of low power, small form factor FPGAs,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award and proud to help our customers achieve both their innovation and sustainability goals when designing their applications with Lattice Avant FPGAs.”

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, “This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria.”

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com