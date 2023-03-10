Lattice Wins 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winner with its Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard™ service for the third year in-a-row. The latest versions of Lattice Sentry and Lattice SupplyGuard were recognized in the Embedded Security and Endpoint Security product / service categories for North America for delivering excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

“Equipping our customers with strong firmware security and cyber resiliency solutions is a key pillar of product innovation at Lattice,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to, once again, be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our commitment to providing our customers with new ways to protect, detect, and recover their systems and applications as the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve.”

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

