Lattice Wins 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winner with its Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard™ service for the third year in-a-row. The latest versions of Lattice Sentry and Lattice SupplyGuard were recognized in the Embedded Security and Endpoint Security product / service categories for North America for delivering excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

“Equipping our customers with strong firmware security and cyber resiliency solutions is a key pillar of product innovation at Lattice,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to, once again, be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our commitment to providing our customers with new ways to protect, detect, and recover their systems and applications as the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve.”

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

For more information of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

