Lattice Wins 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award with New Lattice Drive Solution Stack

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ADAS—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Drive™ solution stack won a 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award. Honored in the “Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year” category, Lattice Drive is designed to accelerate the development of advanced, flexible Automotive system designs and applications.





“The demand for advanced Automotive features is increasing and accelerating engineering requirements for power efficiency, scalability, security, and flexibility,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “Lattice Drive is designed with these needs in mind, enabling our customers to deliver next-generation in-vehicle experiences, and we are honored to receive this prestigious award.”

“Infotainment systems are an important aspect buyers consider when selecting a new vehicle, and the complexity and amount of data these systems need to process is also increasing,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “We selected Lattice Drive for this award for paving the road for auto makers to explore new horizons with their in-vehicle experiences.”

The Lattice Drive solution stack provides comprehensive application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, and FPGA design tools to accelerate automotive application development and time-to-market. For more information about the Lattice Drive solution stack, please visit the Lattice Drive page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

