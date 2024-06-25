Home Business Wire Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Innovations at the FPGA Conference Europe 2024
Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Innovations at the FPGA Conference Europe 2024

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AILattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its presence at the FPGA Conference Europe. With key activities including participation in various track sessions and technology demonstrations in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations for embedded vision, AI, functional safety, security applications, and more.


  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When (GMT+2):
    • July 2 – 4: Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #12)
    • Track sessions:
      • July 3, 4:30 p.m.: Golden System Reference Design (GSRD) – a rapid implementation concept for soft-CPU based designs
      • July 4, 9 a.m.: Sensor fusion applied to maximize accuracy for robots and lidar/radar applications
  • Where:
    • FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany

The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe’s leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other technology applications.

Supporting Resources

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

