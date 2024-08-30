Home Business Wire Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Innovation at FPGA World Conference 2024
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #EdgeLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation at FPGA World Conference 2024. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovation in embedded vision applications in various speaker track sessions and a demo showcase.


  • FPGA World Conference Stockholm
    • Lattice Demo Showcase
      • Sept. 10, 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (GMT+2)
    • Lattice Track Session:
      • Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Sensor Fusion Applied to Maximize Accuracy for Industrial Applications
    • Location: AFRY, Frösundaleden 2A, 169 70 Solna, Stockholm, Sweden
  • FPGA World Conference Copenhagen
    • Lattice Demo Showcase
      • Sept. 12, 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (GMT+2)
    • Lattice Track Session:
      • Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Sensor Fusion Applied to Maximize Accuracy for Industrial Applications
    • Location: DTU (SCION), Building 372, Diplomvej 2800 Lyngby Copenhagen, Denmark

FPGA World Conference is an international forum for researchers, engineers, teachers, students, and hackers. It covers topics such as complex analog/digital/software FPGA SoC systems, FPGA/ASIC-based products, educational, and industrial cases, and more.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

