Lattice to Showcase Edge-Optimized Advanced Programmability at embedded world 2024

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AI—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for embedded world 2024. Lattice technology will be on full display throughout the tradeshow with conference sessions on embedded vision, AI, security and functional safety, and connectivity, in addition to a demo-filled booth display. Joined by a strong lineup of innovation partners, Lattice will showcase its latest advancements in FPGA solutions that enable engineers to future-proof their designs for Automotive, Industrial, and Security applications at the Edge.





Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When: Lattice Booth and Demo Showcase: April 9 – 11, Hall 4, Booth #528 Conference Sessions April 10 at 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. GMT+1 Session 1.5 (Computing): “FPGA Implementation of a 5G Industrial IoT Platform for Industry 4.0 Automation and Edge AI Application” April 10 at 1:45 – 2:15 p.m. GMT+1 Session 5.5 (MIPI): “Challenges and Solution Supporting HiRes 13+ MP Camera Sensors within MIPI D-PHY Domain” April 10 at 4:30 – 5 p.m. GMT+1 Session 4.6 (Verification): “Trusted Data, Emerging as Critical for Trusted AI, ML, & Digital Twins”

Where: embedded world 2024, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany



The embedded world Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, Germany is the global platform of the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products, and technologies.

Supporting Resources

To schedule a meeting with Lattice at embedded world 2024, please contact latticeevents@latticesemi.com

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com