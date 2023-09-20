Home Business Wire Lattice to Participate EDHPC 2023
Business Wire

Lattice to Participate EDHPC 2023

di Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in EDHPC (European Data Handling & Data Processing Conference for Space) 2023 organized by ESA (European Space Agency). With key activities including tutorial sessions, participation in oral presentations, and technology demonstrations with industry partners, Lattice will showcase its low power, small form factor, and reliable FPGA solutions designed to advance the future of space systems.


  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When (GMT+2):
    • Oct. 2, 2 – 4 p.m.: Industrial Tutorial by Lattice
    • Oct. 2, 4 – 6 p.m.: Lattice Demo Showcase of Spacewire Controlled Robotic Arm
    • Oct. 6, 11:10 – 11:45 a.m.: Oral Presentation on IP Library for Fault-tolerant SoCs by Lattice partner, Frontgrade Technologies
  • Where:
    • ANTIPOLIS, Palais des Congrès d’Antibes, France

The EDHPC is an international forum covering diverse aspects of the most relevant topics for on-board computers, on-board data handling systems, on-board data processing and microelectronics for Space applications including both platform and payload (RF and optical) applications. EDHPC 2023 is an official IEEE Conference endorsed by the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society.

Supporting Resources

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Pinterest Appoints Scott Schenkel to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc., (NYSE: PINS) today announced it has appointed Scott Schenkel, former Chief Financial Officer and Interim...
Continua a leggere

Comcast to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the third...
Continua a leggere

Align Technology Connects With Over 1,000 Doctors and Practice Staff at the 2023 Invisalign™ GP Summit Where Leaders in Digital Orthodontics and Restorative Dentistry...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Features Latest Innovations Across the Align Digital Platform™ Designed to Provide a Seamless Experience and Workflow that Integrates...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php