Lattice to Keynote FPGA Conference Europe 2023

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AILattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the FPGA Conference Europe. With key activities including an opening keynote delivery, participation in various speaker track sessions, and demo showcases in multiple partner booths, Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations from embedded vision, AI, functional safety, security applications, and more.

  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When (GMT+2):
    • July 4, 1:45 p.m.: Opening Keynote “Lattice Avant™, a new level of low power FPGA innovation for mid-range applications”
    • July 4 – 6: Lattice Demo Showcase (Partner booth at #7 and #30)
    • Track sessions:
      • July 4, 2:15 p.m.: Secure method of enabling multiple design in FPGA
      • July 5, 2:15 p.m.: FPGA as bridging device in IIoT​
      • July 6, 9:45 a.m.: European Cyber Resilience Act and its impact on IEC 62443 and embedded industrial system security
  • Where:
    • FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany

The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe’s leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other technology applications.

Supporting Resources

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

