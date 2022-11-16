Lattice to Host Virtual Seminar on Industrial Cybersecurity Trends, Standards, and Resiliency in FPGAs

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will host its quarterly virtual security seminar about the challenges, opportunities, and latest programmable logic solutions for the global Industrial market.

During the seminar, security experts from Lattice and EXOR International will explore the latest security trends for Industry 4.0, evolving security requirements for Industrial cyber resiliency and supply chain, and how FPGAs can help secure system designs with Open Platform Communications United Architecture (OPC UA) in the new Industrial networking environment.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Industrial Cybersecurity Trends and Standards in FPGAs

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 a.m. PST

Where: Lattice Security Seminar (Advance registration is required)

Lattice Security Seminars are a quarterly webinar series that explore the latest cybersecurity trends and solutions across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

