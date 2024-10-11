Lattice Sentry Named a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Winner

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Cybersecurity—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack was named a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year” category by the Tech Breakthrough organization. Lattice Sentry offers a comprehensive approach to system security, empowering developers to proactively address evolving cyberthreats with real-time protection and recovery capabilities.





“Cybersecurity preparedness and cyber resiliency implementation are vital for any infrastructure. Our innovative FPGA-based firmware security solution simplifies and accelerates the process for developers, ensuring enhanced protection for applications and systems,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are grateful for this recognition of our Sentry solution stack as a tool that helps developers integrate robust security into their designs more efficiently.”

The Lattice Sentry solution stack helps developers create cyber resilient system control applications compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market.

Visit the Lattice Sentry solution stack page to learn more.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

