Home Business Wire Lattice Sentry Named a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Winner
Business Wire

Lattice Sentry Named a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Winner

di Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #CybersecurityLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack was named a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner in the “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year” category by the Tech Breakthrough organization. Lattice Sentry offers a comprehensive approach to system security, empowering developers to proactively address evolving cyberthreats with real-time protection and recovery capabilities.


“Cybersecurity preparedness and cyber resiliency implementation are vital for any infrastructure. Our innovative FPGA-based firmware security solution simplifies and accelerates the process for developers, ensuring enhanced protection for applications and systems,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are grateful for this recognition of our Sentry solution stack as a tool that helps developers integrate robust security into their designs more efficiently.”

The Lattice Sentry solution stack helps developers create cyber resilient system control applications compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market.

Visit the Lattice Sentry solution stack page to learn more.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Vast Unveils Its Final Haven-1 Space Station Design

Business Wire Business Wire -
Haven-1 Represents a New Standard that Merges Human-Centric Design with Function, Introducing Features for Unparalleled Comfort, Productivity, and Microgravity...
Continua a leggere

Spectrum in the 7-8 GHz Range Could Enable Future 6G Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The next generation of wireless technology is already being planned as the spectrum in the 7.125 –...
Continua a leggere

Clear Street Launches Rebrand of CenterPoint Securities and Provides Active Trading Division Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
CenterPoint Securities Rebrands to Clear Street Active Trading While Rolling Out New Functionality Clear Street’s Advanced Trading Technology and Award-Winning...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php