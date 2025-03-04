Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Lorenzo Flores, Chief Financial Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Vice President of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

