Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the 52nd Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will present at the 52nd Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the InterContinental New York Barclay.


Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (Nasdaq: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTORS:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

