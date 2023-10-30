Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Quarterly revenue growth of 11% compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023

Gross Margin expands to 70.0% / 70.6% for Q3 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 68.8% / 69.5%, respectively, for Q3 2022

Net Income improves to $0.38 / $0.53 per diluted share for Q3 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to $0.33 / $0.48, respectively, for Q3 2022

* GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company’s management excludes in analyzing the Company’s operating results and in understanding trends in the Company’s earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, “We delivered another quarter of solid growth, with Q3 2023 revenue and net income increasing 11% on a year-over-year basis. Today Lattice has the strongest product portfolio in our 40-year history and we continue to rapidly expand our product lineup. We look forward to our Developers Conference in December, when we expect to launch two new members of the Lattice Avant™ mid-range FPGA product family.”

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “We achieved Q3 2023 operating profit of 29.6% on a GAAP basis and 40.3% on a non-GAAP basis, with gross margin expansion of 120 basis points on a GAAP basis and 110 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q3 2022. We drove record cash generation, increased our free cash flow to 40%, and continued our share repurchase program for the twelfth consecutive quarter.”

Selected Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 192,169 $ 190,079 $ 172,509 1.1% 11.4% Gross Margin % 70.0 % 69.7 % 68.8 % 30 bps 120 bps R&D Expense % 21.9 % 22.1 % 20.2 % (20) bps 170 bps SG&A Expense % 17.3 % 19.4 % 18.5 % (210) bps (120) bps Operating Expenses $ 77,644 $ 79,491 $ 69,930 (2.3)% 11.0% Income from Operations $ 56,917 $ 53,070 $ 48,802 7.2% 16.6% Net Income $ 53,788 $ 50,644 $ 46,359 6.2% 16.0% Net Income per Share – Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $0.02 $ 0.05 Net Income per Share – Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $0.02 $ 0.05

Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 192,169 $ 190,079 $ 172,509 1.1% 11.4% Gross Margin % 70.6 % 70.5 % 69.5 % 10 bps 110 bps R&D Expense % 18.2 % 18.0 % 17.1 % 20 bps 110 bps SG&A Expense % 12.1 % 12.5 % 12.6 % (40) bps (50) bps Operating Expenses $ 58,206 $ 58,018 $ 51,342 0.3% 13.4% Income from Operations $ 77,408 $ 75,968 $ 68,512 1.9% 13.0% Net Income $ 73,578 $ 72,509 $ 66,492 1.5% 10.7% Net Income per Share – Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 0.48 — $ 0.05 Net Income per Share – Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.01 $ 0.05

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record Revenue: Revenue increased 11% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023.

Revenue increased 11% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023. Profit Growth: Gross margin expanded 120 basis points on a GAAP basis and 110 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q3 2022, with net income per diluted share increasing 15% on a GAAP basis and 10% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q3 2022.

Gross margin expanded 120 basis points on a GAAP basis and 110 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q3 2022, with net income per diluted share increasing 15% on a GAAP basis and 10% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q3 2022. Continued Product Portfolio Expansion: Launched the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA family, the industry’s first FPGA with integrated USB device functionality in its class to meet growing customer needs to simplify USB-based design for applications across multiple markets.

Launched the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA family, the industry’s first FPGA with integrated USB device functionality in its class to meet growing customer needs to simplify USB-based design for applications across multiple markets. Mazda Selects Lattice FPGAs: Mazda Motor Corporation’s new crossover SUV models CX-60 and CX-90 leverage an interface bridging solution based on multiple power efficient Lattice FPGAs to enable safety-critical Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features.

Mazda Motor Corporation’s new crossover SUV models CX-60 and CX-90 leverage an interface bridging solution based on multiple power efficient Lattice FPGAs to enable safety-critical Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features. Lattice Receives Multiple Industry Awards: Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2023 Cyber Security Supplier of the Year 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award with New Lattice Drive Solution Stack 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award



Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter of 2023:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be between $166 million and $186 million.

Gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2023 is expected to be 70.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 are expected to be between $57 million and $59 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2023, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures for gross margin percentage and total operating expenses are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because such items cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures, including certain large and/or unpredictable charges such as stock-based compensation expense; litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business; and restructuring. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for non-GAAP gross margin percentage or non-GAAP total operating expenses for second quarter guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. From a qualitative perspective, the differences between our GAAP measurement of financial measures for gross margin percentage and total operating expenses and our non-GAAP measure of those items will consist of items similar to those described in the financial tables later in this release for such items historically, including, for example and without limitation, certain large and/or unpredictable charges such as stock-based compensation expense; litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business; and restructuring. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company’s financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2023, and business outlook on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13741270. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company’s financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our rapid product portfolio expansion and strength; launch of new products; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter of 2023.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing and inflationary pressures, competitive actions, international trade disputes and sanctions, and potential impact of global pandemics. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those described in Item 1A in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Lattice’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Lattice’s management to predict all risk factors. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company’s consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including non-GAAP gross margin, gross margin percentage, R&D expense, SG&A expense, operating expenses, income from operations, other (expense) income, net, income tax expense, net income, net income per share – basic, and net income per share – diluted. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related payroll tax effects, litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring plans and other charges, and the estimated tax effect of these items, change in tax law and other tax adjustments. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data. These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, July 1, October 1, September 30, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 192,169 $ 190,079 $ 172,509 $ 566,558 $ 484,396 Cost of sales 57,608 57,518 53,777 170,835 154,412 Gross margin 134,561 132,561 118,732 395,723 329,984 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,048 41,946 34,820 119,983 100,988 Selling, general, and administrative 33,217 36,788 31,926 102,583 89,721 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 869 2,609 2,908 Restructuring 1,509 (112 ) 2,315 1,427 2,505 Acquisition related — — — — 511 Total operating expenses 77,644 79,491 69,930 226,602 196,633 Income from operations 56,917 53,070 48,802 169,121 133,351 Interest income (expense), net 954 189 (1,267 ) 588 (2,866 ) Other income (expense), net 14 (176 ) (820 ) (257 ) (1,085 ) Income before income taxes 57,885 53,083 46,715 169,452 129,400 Income tax expense 4,097 2,439 356 9,097 2,431 Net income $ 53,788 $ 50,644 $ 46,359 $ 160,355 $ 126,969 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 1.16 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 1.15 $ 0.90 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,948 137,735 137,267 137,697 137,397 Diluted 139,828 139,768 139,935 139,927 140,921

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,397 $ 145,722 Accounts receivable, net 105,913 94,018 Inventories, net 104,019 110,375 Other current assets 36,404 29,052 Total current assets 360,733 379,167 Property and equipment, net 50,164 47,614 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,088 17,590 Intangible assets, net 21,951 25,070 Goodwill 315,358 315,358 Other long-term assets 15,328 13,914 $ 779,622 $ 798,713 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,887 $ 42,036 Accrued liabilities 36,305 48,467 Accrued payroll obligations 27,471 36,870 Total current liabilities 100,663 127,373 Long-term debt — 128,752 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,122 13,618 Other long-term liabilities 40,667 41,807 Total liabilities 153,452 311,550 Stockholders’ equity 626,170 487,163 $ 779,622 $ 798,713

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 160,355 $ 126,969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 52,408 41,207 Depreciation and amortization 25,279 21,498 Other non-cash adjustments 5,199 6,935 Net changes in assets and liabilities (45,623 ) (39,784 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 197,618 156,825 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (16,370 ) (13,080 ) Other investing activities (8,917 ) (8,322 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (25,287 ) (21,402 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 148,601 Repayment of long-term debt (130,000 ) (158,750 ) Repurchase of common stock (30,005 ) (90,137 ) Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (43,114 ) (45,726 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (203,119 ) (146,012 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (537 ) (2,215 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (31,325 ) (12,804 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 145,722 131,570 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 114,397 $ 118,766 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 3,240 $ 2,203 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 11,229 $ 4,115 Operating lease payments $ 6,179 $ 5,500

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, July 1, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 50 46 53 Inventory Days (DIO) 165 177 159 Revenue % (by Geography) Asia 61 % 63 % 72 % Americas 17 % 17 % 13 % Europe (incl. Africa) 22 % 20 % 15 % Revenue % (by End Market) * Communications and Computing 36 % 34 % 42 % Industrial and Automotive 57 % 61 % 50 % Consumer 7 % 5 % 8 % Revenue $M (by End Market) * Communications and Computing $ 68.4 $ 64.2 $ 73.0 Industrial and Automotive $ 109.9 $ 115.5 $ 85.7 Consumer $ 13.9 $ 10.4 $ 13.8 Revenue % (by Channel) Distribution 90 % 89 % 90 % Direct 10 % 11 % 10 %

* During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we realigned our end market categories. Prior periods have been reclassified to match current period presentation.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, July 1, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 134,561 $ 132,561 $ 118,732 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,053 1,425 1,122 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 135,614 $ 133,986 $ 119,854

Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 70.0 % 69.7 % 68.8 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 70.6 % 70.5 % 69.5 %

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 21.9 % 22.1 % 20.2 % Stock-based compensation – R&D (1) (3.7 )% (4.1 )% (3.1 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 18.2 % 18.0 % 17.1 %

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 17.3 % 19.4 % 18.5 % Stock-based compensation – SG&A (1) (4.6 )% (6.7 )% (4.9 )% Litigation expense (2) (0.6 )% (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 12.1 % 12.5 % 12.6 %

Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 77,644 $ 79,491 $ 69,930 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) (15,956 ) (20,277 ) (13,758 ) Litigation expense (2) (1,103 ) (439 ) (1,646 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (870 ) (869 ) (869 ) Restructuring and other (1,509 ) 112 (2,315 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 58,206 $ 58,018 $ 51,342

Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 56,917 $ 53,070 $ 48,802 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,053 1,425 1,122 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) 15,956 20,277 13,758 Litigation expense (2) 1,103 439 1,646 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 869 Restructuring and other 1,509 (112 ) 2,315 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 77,408 $ 75,968 $ 68,512

Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 29.6 % 27.9 % 28.3 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 10.7 % 12.1 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 40.3 % 40.0 % 39.7 %

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related payroll tax expenses. (2) Legal expenses associated with the defense of claims that are outside the ordinary course of business that were brought against the Company by Steven A.W. De Jaray, Perienne De Jaray and Darrell R. Oswalde.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, July 1, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 Other Income (Expense) Reconciliation GAAP Other income (expense), net $ 14 $ (176 ) $ (820 ) Loss on re-financing of long-term debt — — 735 Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net $ 14 $ (176 ) $ (85 )

Income Tax Expense Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense $ 4,097 $ 2,439 $ 356 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,467 1,372 312 Change in tax law (3) (766 ) (339 ) — Non-GAAP Income tax expense $ 4,798 $ 3,472 $ 668

Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 53,788 $ 50,644 $ 46,359 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,053 1,425 1,122 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) 15,956 20,277 13,758 Litigation expense (2) 1,103 439 1,646 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 869 869 Restructuring and other 1,509 (112 ) 2,315 Loss on re-financing of long-term debt — — 735 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,467 ) (1,372 ) (312 ) Change in tax law (3) 766 339 — Non-GAAP Net income $ 73,578 $ 72,509 $ 66,492

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share – basic $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.14 0.16 0.14 Non-GAAP Net income per share – basic $ 0.53 $ 0.53 $ 0.48 GAAP Net income per share – diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.15 0.16 0.15 Non-GAAP Net income per share – diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,948 137,735 137,267 Diluted 139,828 139,768 139,935

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related payroll tax expenses. (2) Legal expenses associated with the defense of claims that are outside the ordinary course of business that were brought against the Company by Steven A.W. De Jaray, Perienne De Jaray and Darrell R. Oswalde. (3) Adjustments for Change in tax law reflect an increase in our provision for U.S. tax on foreign operations resulting from The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and is related to the capitalization and subsequent amortization of R&D costs for tax purposes.

