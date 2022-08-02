Lattice Semiconductor Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

• Record quarterly revenue with growth of 28% compared to Q2 2021 and 7% compared to Q1 2022

• Gross Margin expands to 68.5% / 69.1% for Q2 2022 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 61.3% / 62.1%, respectively, for Q2 2021

• Net Income improves to $0.32 / $0.42 per diluted share for Q2 2022 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to $0.15 / $0.25, respectively, for Q2 2021

* GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company’s management excludes in analyzing the Company’s operating results and in understanding trends in the Company’s earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, “We drove 28% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2022 with a year-over-year increase in net income of 104% on a GAAP basis and 68% on a non-GAAP basis. Growth was driven by our strategic segments of communications and computing, and industrial and automotive. We are well positioned in the right strategic markets with a rapidly expanding product portfolio and growing customer momentum.”

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “In Q2 2022, we achieved record operating profit of 29.0% on a GAAP basis and 38.1% on a non-GAAP basis with continued gross margin expansion of 720 basis points on a GAAP basis and 700 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2021. We continued to drive strong cash flow generation, while executing our seventh consecutive quarter of share buybacks.”

Selected Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 161,372 $ 150,515 $ 125,905 7.2% 28.2% Gross Margin % 68.5 % 66.9 % 61.3 % 160 bps 720 bps R&D Expense % 20.8 % 21.6 % 21.8 % (80) bps (100) bps SG&A Expense % 18.0 % 19.1 % 20.3 % (110) bps (230) bps Operating Expense $ 63,699 $ 63,004 $ 53,868 1.1% 18.3% Operating Income $ 46,786 $ 37,763 $ 23,316 23.9% 100.7% Net Income $ 44,532 $ 36,078 $ 21,838 23.4% 103.9% Net Income per Share – Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 $0.06 $ 0.16 Net Income per Share – Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $0.06 $ 0.17

Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 161,372 $ 150,515 $ 125,905 7.2% 28.2% Gross Margin % 69.1 % 67.7 % 62.1 % 140 bps 700 bps R&D Expense % 17.8 % 18.2 % 18.4 % (40) bps (60) bps SG&A Expense % 13.1 % 13.2 % 14.6 % (10) bps (150) bps Operating Expense $ 49,943 $ 47,243 $ 41,528 5.7% 20.3% Operating Income $ 61,553 $ 54,645 $ 36,651 12.6% 67.9% Net Income $ 59,124 $ 52,696 $ 35,206 12.2% 67.9% Net Income per Share – Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 Net Income per Share – Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 $ 0.17

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

• Record Revenue: Revenue increased 28% in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 and 7% compared to Q1 2022, with the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth year-over-year. • Profit Expansion: Gross margin expanded 720 basis points on a GAAP basis and 700 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2021, with net income per diluted share increasing 113% on a GAAP basis and 68% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2021. • Continued Portfolio Expansion: Lattice introduced MachXO5-NX, the fifth device family built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ platform, which enhances system monitoring and control in the industrial, automotive, server and communications markets, with class-leading power efficiency and reliability. • Software Portfolio Expansion: Lattice launched its fifth software solution stack, the ORAN™ Solution Stack, which enables 5G ORAN deployment by providing solutions for robust security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration. • Lattice Receives Multiple Industry Awards: Lattice was named a 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards winner by the Business Intelligence Group, was awarded a Global Infosec Award by Cyber Defense Magazine, and won a Gold Vendor Award from VDC Research. Additionally, Lattice was named a Best-in-Show Award Winner at Embedded World 2022 exhibition and conference for the Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGA family. • Lattice Added to Russell 1000® Index: Lattice moved up to the large-cap Russell 1000® Index from the Russell 2000® Index, reflecting the Company’s tremendous progress.

Business Outlook – Third Quarter of 2022:

• Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $161 million and $171 million. • Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be 69% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis. • Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 are expected to be between $50 million and $52 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the third quarter of 2022, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2022, and business outlook on Monday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our strategic market position; our product portfolio expansion; growing customer momentum; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook – Third Quarter of 2022.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those described in Item 1A in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Lattice’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Further economic and market disruptions from COVID-19, future impacts of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and demand changes in secular growth markets may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in Item 1A in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Lattice’s management to predict all risk factors. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company’s consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related tax effects, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring plans and other charges, and the estimated tax effect of these items. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data.

These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 2, April 2, July 3, July 2, July 3, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 161,372 $ 150,515 $ 125,905 $ 311,887 $ 241,621 Cost of sales 50,887 49,748 48,721 100,635 93,851 Gross margin 110,485 100,767 77,184 211,252 147,770 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,613 32,555 27,454 66,168 51,520 Selling, general, and administrative 29,024 28,771 25,607 57,795 50,699 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 1,169 603 2,039 1,206 Restructuring 136 54 204 190 380 Acquisition related charges 56 455 — 511 — Total operating expenses 63,699 63,004 53,868 126,703 103,805 Income from operations 46,786 37,763 23,316 84,549 43,965 Interest expense (891 ) (708 ) (702 ) (1,599 ) (1,420 ) Other (expense) income, net (243 ) (22 ) (135 ) (265 ) (297 ) Income before income taxes 45,652 37,033 22,479 82,685 42,248 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,120 955 641 2,075 1,597 Net income $ 44,532 $ 36,078 $ 21,838 $ 80,610 $ 40,651 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 $ 0.59 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 0.57 $ 0.29 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,424 137,500 136,388 137,462 136,394 Diluted 140,170 141,281 141,491 140,657 141,637

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 2, January 1, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,882 $ 131,570 Accounts receivable, net 93,380 79,859 Inventories, net 77,478 67,594 Other current assets 25,720 22,328 Total current assets 314,460 301,351 Property and equipment, net 42,741 38,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,407 23,818 Intangible assets, net 27,218 29,782 Goodwill 315,358 315,358 Other long-term assets 16,944 18,091 $ 737,128 $ 726,494 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,336 $ 34,597 Accrued expenses 29,082 26,444 Accrued payroll obligations 20,798 27,967 Current portion of long-term debt 17,192 17,173 Total current liabilities 106,408 106,181 Long-term debt, net of current portion 132,159 140,760 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,917 19,248 Other long-term liabilities 46,723 48,672 Total liabilities 301,207 314,861 Stockholders’ equity 435,921 411,633 $ 737,128 $ 726,494

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 2, July 3, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 80,610 $ 40,651 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 27,249 22,374 Depreciation and amortization 14,272 11,759 Other non-cash adjustments 3,445 3,383 Net changes in assets and liabilities (32,658 ) (7,463 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 92,918 70,704 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,917 ) (4,413 ) Other investing activities (5,368 ) (6,377 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,285 ) (10,790 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (8,750 ) (4,375 ) Repurchase of common stock (50,161 ) (40,113 ) Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (32,182 ) (9,975 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (91,093 ) (54,463 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (1,228 ) (49 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,688 ) 5,402 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 131,570 182,332 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 117,882 $ 187,734 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Interest paid $ 1,337 $ 1,180 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 2,355 $ 1,805

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 2, April 2, July 3, 2022 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 53 50 52 Inventory Days (DIO) 139 132 123 Revenue% (by Geography) Asia 73 % 72 % 77 % Americas 14 % 15 % 14 % Europe (incl. Africa) 13 % 13 % 9 % Revenue% (by End Market) Communications and Computing 44 % 42 % 42 % Industrial and Automotive 46 % 46 % 45 % Consumer 8 % 10 % 10 % Licensing and Services 2 % 2 % 3 % Revenue% (by Channel) Distribution 89 % 90 % 88 % Direct 11 % 10 % 12 %

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 2, April 2, July 3, 2022 2022 2021 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 110,485 $ 100,767 $ 77,184 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,011 1,121 995 Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 111,496 $ 101,888 $ 78,179

Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 68.5 % 66.9 % 61.3 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP Gross margin % 69.1 % 67.7 % 62.1 %

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 20.8 % 21.6 % 21.8 % Stock-based compensation – R&D (1) (3.0 )% (3.4 )% (3.4 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 17.8 % 18.2 % 18.4 %

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 18.0 % 19.1 % 20.3 % Stock-based compensation – SG&A (1) (4.9 )% (5.9 )% (5.7 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 13.1 % 13.2 % 14.6 %

Operating Expenses Reconciliation GAAP Operating expenses $ 63,699 $ 63,004 $ 53,868 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) (12,694 ) (14,083 ) (11,533 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (870 ) (1,169 ) (603 ) Restructuring and other charges (192 ) (509 ) (204 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 49,943 $ 47,243 $ 41,528

Income from Operations Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations $ 46,786 $ 37,763 $ 23,316 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,011 1,121 995 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) 12,694 14,083 11,533 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 1,169 603 Restructuring and other charges 192 509 204 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 61,553 $ 54,645 $ 36,651

Income from Operations % Reconciliation GAAP Income from operations % 29.0 % 25.1 % 18.5 % Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments 9.1 % 11.2 % 10.6 % Non-GAAP Income from operations % 38.1 % 36.3 % 29.1 %

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 2, April 2, July 3, 2022 2022 2021 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Reconciliation GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 1,120 $ 955 $ 641 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) 175 264 (33 ) Non-GAAP Income tax expense (benefit) $ 1,295 $ 1,219 $ 608

Net Income Reconciliation GAAP Net income $ 44,532 $ 36,078 $ 21,838 Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1) 1,011 1,121 995 Stock-based compensation – operations (1) 12,694 14,083 11,533 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 870 1,169 603 Restructuring and other charges 192 509 204 Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (175 ) (264 ) 33 Non-GAAP Net income $ 59,124 $ 52,696 $ 35,206

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Net income per share – basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.16 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.11 0.12 0.10 Non-GAAP Net income per share – basic $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.26 GAAP Net income per share – diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.11 0.10 Non-GAAP Net income per share – diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 137,424 137,500 136,388 Diluted 140,170 141,281 141,491

(1) The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related tax expenses. (2) We calculate non-GAAP tax expense by applying our tax provision model to year-to-date and projected income after adjusting for non-GAAP items. The difference between calculated values for GAAP and non-GAAP tax expense has been included as the “Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.”

