<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Lattice Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire
  • Record quarterly revenue with growth of 22% compared to Q1 2022 and 5% compared to Q4 2022
  • Gross Margin expands to 69.8% / 70.3% for Q1 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 66.9% / 67.7%, respectively, for Q1 2022
  • Net Income improves to $0.40 / $0.51 per diluted share for Q1 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to $0.26 / $0.37, respectively, for Q1 2022

* GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company’s management excludes in analyzing the Company’s operating results and in understanding trends in the Company’s earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said, “Our strong growth and customer momentum continued into the first quarter of 2023 with a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue. We drove 55% year-over-year growth in net income on a GAAP basis and 36% on a non-GAAP basis. While we’re not immune to macro-economic challenges impacting the industry, we have Lattice-specific growth drivers, which position us well for long-term growth in our core markets.”

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, “Q1 2023 represented our twelfth consecutive quarter of sequential growth, with revenue increasing 5% compared to Q4 2022. We achieved record operating profit of 32% on a GAAP basis and 41% on a non-GAAP basis, and expanded gross margin by 290 basis points on a GAAP basis and 260 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2022. We also completed the tenth consecutive quarter of our share repurchase program.”

Selected First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited)

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

Revenue

 

$

184,310

 

 

$

175,960

 

 

$

150,515

 

 

4.7%

 

22.5%

Gross Margin %

 

 

69.8

%

 

 

69.4

%

 

 

66.9

%

 

40 bps

 

290 bps

R&D Expense %

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

21.6

%

 

(30) bps

 

(210) bps

SG&A Expense %

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

19.1

%

 

(70) bps

 

(140) bps

Operating Expenses

 

$

69,467

 

 

$

68,050

 

 

$

63,004

 

 

2.1%

 

10.3%

Income from Operations

 

$

59,134

 

 

$

54,016

 

 

$

37,763

 

 

9.5%

 

56.6%

Net Income

 

$

55,923

 

 

$

51,913

 

 

$

36,078

 

 

7.7%

 

55.0%

Net Income per Share – Basic

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$0.03

 

$ 0.15

Net Income per Share – Diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$0.03

 

$ 0.14

 

 

Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited)

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q/Q

 

Y/Y

Revenue

 

$

184,310

 

 

$

175,960

 

 

$

150,515

 

 

4.7%

 

22.5%

Gross Margin %

 

 

70.3

%

 

 

70.0

%

 

 

67.7

%

 

30 bps

 

260 bps

R&D Expense %

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

18.2

%

 

(30) bps

 

(170) bps

SG&A Expense %

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

(30) bps

 

(40) bps

Operating Expenses

 

$

53,983

 

 

$

52,469

 

 

$

47,243

 

 

2.9%

 

14.3%

Income from Operations

 

$

75,641

 

 

$

70,653

 

 

$

54,645

 

 

7.1%

 

38.4%

Net Income

 

$

71,772

 

 

$

68,367

 

 

$

52,696

 

 

5.0%

 

36.2%

Net Income per Share – Basic

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$ 0.02

 

$ 0.14

Net Income per Share – Diluted

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$ 0.02

 

$ 0.14

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Record Revenue: Revenue increased 22% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022 and 5% compared to Q4 2022, which represented the twelfth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.
  • Profit Growth: Gross margin expanded 290 basis points on a GAAP basis and 260 basis points on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q1 2022, with net income per diluted share increasing 54% on a GAAP basis and 38% on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q4 2022.
  • Continued Portfolio Expansion: Lattice introduced the MachXO5T™-NX family of advanced system control FPGAs. Based on the Lattice Nexus™ platform, this device family brings Lattice’s long-standing leadership in control FPGAs to a broader set of control function designs and applications for enterprise networking, machine vision, and industrial IoT.
  • New Software Solutions: Lattice launched the latest versions of its Lattice Automate™ and Lattice sensAI™ solution stacks, which equip customers with new factory automation and industrial machine vision capabilities. Lattice also expanded its Lattice ORAN™ solution stack to accelerate current and next-gen secure telecommunications applications deployments.
  • Lattice Receives Multiple Industry Awards:
    • Named “Top FPGA Company 2023” by Semiconductor Review magazine.
    • Won two Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards from The Business Intelligence Group.
    • Won a Grand Trophy Award for overall commitment to security-focused innovation from the Globee Cybersecurity Awards.
  • 2023 Analyst and Investor Day: Registration is now live for Lattice Semiconductor’s 2023 Analyst and Investor Day, which will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Business Outlook – Second Quarter of 2023:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be between $183 million and $193 million.
  • Gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be 70% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
  • Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be between $56 million and $58 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the second quarter of 2023, certain items that affect GAAP measurement of financial measures for gross margin percentage and total operating expenses are not accessible on a forward-looking basis because such items cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures, including certain large and/or unpredictable charges such as stock-based compensation expense; litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business; and restructuring charges. Consequently, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP measurement for non-GAAP gross margin percentage or non-GAAP total operating expenses for second quarter guidance or a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP for the quarter. From a qualitative perspective, the differences between our GAAP measurement of financial measures for gross margin percentage and total operating expenses and our non-GAAP measure of those items will consist of items similar to those described in the financial tables later in this release for such items historically, including, for example and without limitation, certain large and/or unpredictable charges such as stock-based compensation expense; litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business; and restructuring charges. Additional information regarding the reasons the Company uses non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below, following the GAAP financial information.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2023, and business outlook on Monday, May 1 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13737376. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company’s financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our long-term growth in core markets; market position in a broader set of control function designs and applications for enterprise networking, machine vision, and industrial IoT; acceleration in secure telecommunications applications deployments; and the statements under the heading “Business Outlook – Second Quarter of 2023.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue are inherently uncertain due to such factors such as global economic conditions which may affect customer demand, pricing and inflationary pressures, competitive actions, and international trade disputes and sanctions. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the overall economy and, as a result of the foregoing, may negatively impact our operating results for future periods. Actual gross margin percentage and operating expenses could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those described in Item 1A in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be supplemented from time-to-time in Lattice’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference.

Further economic and market disruptions from COVID-19, may increase or change the severity of our other risks reported in Item 1A in Lattice’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for Lattice’s management to predict all risk factors. You should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company’s consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including non-GAAP gross margin, gross margin percentage, R&D expense, SG&A expense, operating expenses, income from operations, other (expense) income, net, income tax expense, net income, net income per share – basic, and net income per share – diluted. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related payroll tax effects, litigation expense outside the ordinary course of business, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring plans and other charges, and the estimated tax effect of these items, change in tax law and other tax adjustments. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data. These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

April 2,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

184,310

 

 

$

175,960

 

 

$

150,515

 

Cost of sales

 

 

55,709

 

 

 

53,894

 

 

 

49,748

 

Gross margin

 

 

128,601

 

 

 

122,066

 

 

 

100,767

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

35,989

 

 

 

34,779

 

 

 

32,555

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

 

32,578

 

 

 

32,355

 

 

 

28,771

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

870

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

1,169

 

Restructuring

 

 

30

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

54

 

Acquisition related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

455

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

69,467

 

 

 

68,050

 

 

 

63,004

 

Income from operations

 

 

59,134

 

 

 

54,016

 

 

 

37,763

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(555

)

 

 

(1,280

)

 

 

(708

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(22

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

58,484

 

 

 

52,712

 

 

 

37,033

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

955

 

Net income

 

$

55,923

 

 

$

51,913

 

 

$

36,078

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.26

 

Diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

137,418

 

 

 

137,095

 

 

 

137,500

 

Diluted

 

 

140,101

 

 

 

139,631

 

 

 

141,281

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

112,136

 

 

$

145,722

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

90,822

 

 

 

94,018

 

Inventories, net

 

 

117,079

 

 

 

110,375

 

Other current assets

 

 

28,843

 

 

 

29,052

 

Total current assets

 

 

348,880

 

 

 

379,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

51,086

 

 

 

47,614

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

16,054

 

 

 

17,590

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

23,930

 

 

 

25,070

 

Goodwill

 

 

315,358

 

 

 

315,358

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

12,321

 

 

 

13,914

 

 

 

$

767,629

 

 

$

798,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

40,843

 

 

$

42,036

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

40,661

 

 

 

48,467

 

Accrued payroll obligations

 

 

15,654

 

 

 

36,870

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

97,158

 

 

 

127,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

103,819

 

 

 

128,752

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

12,012

 

 

 

13,618

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

39,666

 

 

 

41,807

 

Total liabilities

 

 

252,655

 

 

 

311,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

514,974

 

 

 

487,163

 

 

 

$

767,629

 

 

$

798,713

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,

 

April 2,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

55,923

 

 

$

36,078

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,255

 

 

 

14,125

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,090

 

 

 

7,179

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

1,702

 

 

 

1,740

 

Net changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

(35,106

)

 

 

(15,917

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

44,864

 

 

 

43,205

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(8,414

)

 

 

(4,426

)

Other investing activities

 

 

(2,615

)

 

 

(2,704

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(11,029

)

 

 

(7,130

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

(4,375

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(10,004

)

 

 

(15,000

)

Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises

 

 

(32,552

)

 

 

(25,028

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(67,556

)

 

 

(44,403

)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

 

 

135

 

 

 

(253

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(33,586

)

 

 

(8,581

)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

 

 

145,722

 

 

 

131,570

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

 

$

112,136

 

 

$

122,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

1,849

 

 

$

552

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

$

413

 

 

$

761

 

Operating lease payments

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

1,884

 

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Supplemental Historical Financial Information

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

April 2,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Balance Sheet Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO)

 

 

45

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

50

 

Inventory Days (DIO)

 

 

192

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue % (by Geography)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia

 

 

57

%

 

 

65

%

 

 

72

%

Americas

 

 

23

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

15

%

Europe (incl. Africa)

 

 

20

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue % (by End Market) *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications and Computing

 

 

36

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

43

%

Industrial and Automotive

 

 

59

%

 

 

51

%

 

 

46

%

Consumer

 

 

5

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue $M (by End Market) *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Communications and Computing

 

$

66.3

 

 

$

73.2

 

 

$

64.1

 

Industrial and Automotive

 

$

108.3

 

 

$

89.6

 

 

$

69.6

 

Consumer

 

$

9.7

 

 

$

13.2

 

 

$

16.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue % (by Channel)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution

 

 

88

%

 

 

89

%

 

 

90

%

Direct

 

 

12

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

10

%
 

* During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we realigned our end market categories. Prior periods have been reclassified to match current period presentation.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

April 2,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Gross Margin Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

$

128,601

 

 

$

122,066

 

 

$

100,767

 

Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1)

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,121

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

$

129,624

 

 

$

123,122

 

 

$

101,888

 

Gross Margin % Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross margin %

 

 

69.8

%

 

 

69.4

%

 

 

66.9

%

Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin adjustments

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.8

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin %

 

 

70.3

%

 

 

70.0

%

 

 

67.7

%

Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation

GAAP R&D Expense %

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

21.6

%

Stock-based compensation – R&D (1)

 

 

(3.0

)%

 

 

(3.0

)%

 

 

(3.4

)%

Non-GAAP R&D Expense %

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

18.2

%

Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP SG&A Expense %

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

19.1

%

Stock-based compensation – SG&A (1)

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

(5.9

)%

Litigation expense (2)

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

%

Non-GAAP SG&A Expense %

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

13.2

%

Operating Expenses Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

69,467

 

 

$

68,050

 

 

$

63,004

 

Stock-based compensation – operations (1)

 

 

(14,296

)

 

 

(13,584

)

 

 

(14,083

)

Litigation expense (2)

 

 

(288

)

 

 

(1,081

)

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(870

)

 

 

(870

)

 

 

(1,169

)

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(509

)

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

53,983

 

 

$

52,469

 

 

$

47,243

 

Income from Operations Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income from operations

 

$

59,134

 

 

$

54,016

 

 

$

37,763

 

Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1)

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,121

 

Stock-based compensation – operations (1)

 

 

14,296

 

 

 

13,584

 

 

 

14,083

 

Litigation expense (2)

 

 

288

 

 

 

1,081

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

870

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

1,169

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

30

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

509

 

Non-GAAP Income from operations

 

$

75,641

 

 

$

70,653

 

 

$

54,645

 

Income from Operations % Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income from operations %

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

25.1

%

Cumulative effect of non-GAAP Gross Margin and Operating adjustments

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

11.2

%

Non-GAAP Income from operations %

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

40.2

%

 

 

36.3

%

(1)

 

The non-GAAP adjustments for Stock-based compensation include related payroll tax expenses.

(2)

 

Legal expenses associated with the defense of claims that are outside the ordinary course of business that were brought against the Company by Steven A.W. De Jaray, Perienne De Jaray and Darrell R. Oswalde.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

April 1,

 

December 31,

 

April 2,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Other (Expense) Income Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Other (expense) income, net

 

$

(95

)

 

$

(24

)

 

$

(22

)

Loss on re-financing of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Other (expense) income, net

 

$

(95

)

 

$

(20

)

 

$

(22

)

Income Tax Expense Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Income tax expense

 

$

2,561

 

 

$

799

 

 

$

955

 

Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

1,670

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

264

 

Change in tax law (3)

 

 

(1,012

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Income tax expense

 

$

3,219

 

 

$

986

 

 

$

1,219

 

Net Income Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income

 

$

55,923

 

 

$

51,913

 

 

$

36,078

 

Stock-based compensation – gross margin (1)

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

1,056

 

 

 

1,121

 

Stock-based compensation – operations (1)

 

 

14,296

 

 

 

13,584

 

 

 

14,083

 

Litigation expense (2)

 

 

288

 

 

 

1,081

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

870

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

1,169

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

30

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

509

 

Loss on re-financing of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Estimated tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(1,670

)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

(264

)

Change in tax law (3)

 

 

1,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net income

 

$

71,772

 

 

$

68,367

 

 

$

52,696

 

Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income per share – basic

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.26

 

Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.12

 

Non-GAAP Net income per share – basic

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income per share – diluted

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.26

 

Cumulative effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.11

 

Non-GAAP Net income per share – diluted

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in per share calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

137,418

 

 

 

137,095

 

 

 

137,500

 

Diluted

 

 

140,101

 

 

 

139,631

 

 

 

141,281

 

Contacts

MEDIA:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTORS:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Raisely Joins Aplos To Help Nonprofits Raise $1 Billion Online

Business Wire Business Wire -
SYDNEY & FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raisely, an innovative nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced that it will join Aplos, the foundation...
Continua a leggere

FiscalNote to Report First Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market...
Continua a leggere

Independent Cloud Computing Leader Vultr Expands Global Footprint by Launching a New Data Center Location in Tel Aviv to Service the Growing Tech Ecosystem...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vultr also opens up a new location in Manchester, England, expanding its global footprint to over 30 locationsWEST PALM...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Raisely Joins Aplos To Help Nonprofits Raise $1 Billion Online

Business Wire