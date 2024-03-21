Lattice Receives 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #EmployeeEngagement—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace USA. Lattice won the award based on direct employee survey feedback including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.





Jim Anderson, President and CEO at Lattice, said, “The foundation of our innovation at Lattice is our talented employees around the world. Being named a top workplace is a testament to our innovative and collaborative culture that enables us to deliver breakthrough products and solutions that empower our customers to push the boundaries with their designs. Congratulations to the entire Lattice team.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

