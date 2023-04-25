Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Wins 2023 Edison Award for 5G Advancements

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5G—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice ORAN™ solution stack won a 2023 Edison Awards™ Silver Award for contributing to 5G advancement. Honored in the Innovative Services category, Lattice ORAN is designed to accelerate secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployment enabling robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration.

“Wireless network infrastructure is rapidly shifting as increasing openness and disaggregation enable greater flexibility and innovation,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to receive our first Edison Award with the Lattice ORAN solution stack in recognition of our commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation with low power, scalable, and secure network infrastructure solutions.”

“Every year we are blown away by the companies from around the world that are solving critical issues with innovative solutions,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. “We are recognizing modern-day Thomas Edisons and hope that they will inspire future generations of inventors.”

The Lattice ORAN solution stack is Lattice’s fifth solution stack. Lattice solution stacks are turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market. The Lattice solution stacks portfolio includes solutions for market applications including AI with Lattice sensAI™, embedded vision with Lattice mVision™, factory automation with Lattice Automate™, Platform Firmware Resiliency Root of Trust with Lattice Sentry™, and wireless ORAN deployment with Lattice ORAN.

For more information about the Lattice ORAN solution stack and how Lattice can accelerate 5G deployment, please visit the Lattice ORAN page.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About The Edison Awards



Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

