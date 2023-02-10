Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Named 2023 Edison Awards Finalist

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #5G—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice ORAN™ solution stack was named a 2023 Edison Awards™ finalist in the commercial technology category. Lattice ORAN is a toolkit of hardware, software, and IP that makes evaluating, developing, and deploying FPGA-based telecom systems and applications easier and faster. It enables robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration for secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployment.

“With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, flexible, safe, and secure networks are essential. Lattice ORAN is designed to accelerate ORAN deployment by helping customers secure data, accelerate network function, and achieve tight synchronization,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Edison Awards for recognizing Lattice with this prestigious recognition of our work to deliver customer-centric innovation with low power, scalable, and secure solutions.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners.

For more information about the Lattice ORAN solution stack, please visit the Lattice ORAN page.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

