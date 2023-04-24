Lattice Named Global InfoSec Award Winner at RSA Conference 2023

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a Global InfoSec Award winner for the third consecutive year by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The latest version of the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack was recognized in the Most Comprehensive Endpoint Security category for enabling secure system control and next-generation Hardware Root of Trust.

“As the cyberthreat landscape continues to expand, we are committed to equipping our customers with strong FPGA-based firmware security and cyber resiliency solutions,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of our continual efforts to add meaningful new capabilities to our Sentry solution stack that help developers protect against and combat cyberattacks as they evolve.”

“Lattice Semiconductor embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Lattice Sentry solution stack helps developers create cyber resilient system control applications compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market.

Global InfoSec Award winners are selected by judges who are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

