Lattice Named a 2024 Top Workplace in the Greater Bay Area

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Automotive—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has been recognized as a 2024 Top Workplace in the San Francisco Bay Area by The San Francisco Chronicle. Lattice won the award based on direct employee survey feedback measuring the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling ‘Respected & Supported’, ‘Enabled to Grow’, and ‘Empowered to Execute’, to name a few.





“We are proud to be named a Top Workplace in the Greater Bay Area, a region known for its innovative spirit,” said Esam Elashmawi, Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice. “This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a culture where every employee feels empowered in our pursuit to enable our customers with industry-leading low power solutions. Congratulations to the entire Lattice team.”

The Top Workplaces program celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey. Companies recognized by the program are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

